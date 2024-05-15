“Just feel he’s got that aura about him" - Theo Walcott believes Arsenal icon could be a good replacement for Guardiola at Manchester City

Former Arsenal star Theo Walcott believes Cesc Fàbregas is Pep Guardiola's ideal successor at Manchester City. The Englishman has lavished praise on Fabregas for his qualities as a coach.

Fabregas was appointed as assistant manager for Serie B outfit Como last December. He has helped his side achieve qualification to the Italian top flight for the 2024-25 campaign after finishing second this season.

While Guardiola is not expected to leave Manchester City any time soon, Walcott believes Fabregas would do a great job at the club. Comparing the Arsenal icon to the likes of Xabi Alonso and Mikel Arteta, both former players who've turned out to be exceptional managers, Walcott said (via Football365):

"He’s a born winner, very similar to the way you see someone like Xabi Alonso or a Mikel Arteta or even a Pep Guardiola coming through. just feel he’s got that aura about him, again when he speaks the players listen, they’re attractive to players now, it’ll be a great club to go to [and] great place to live."

He added:

“He’s a sort of man that you wanna listen to him, he’s got so much knowledge and that belief and that hard work that influences so many players to develop into a manager that isn’t going to stand still. He’s going to want more and more success. I just love the fact that when he speaks, he’s so passionate still and that’s really important to hear and see.”

Walcott concluded:

"Now he’s developing this new career which is only going to improve and hopefully we’ll see him in the Premier League because he’ll be brilliant and he’ll be a good replacement for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City at some point.”

The Gunners will face Everton while Manchester City play West Ham United on the final day of the Premier League season (Sunday, 19 May).

Jamie Carragher names moment that will 'haunt' Arsenal fans in Premier League title race against Manchester City

Jamie Carragher believes Son Heung-min's missed opportunity in Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City yesterday (14 May) will haunt Arsenal fans for years to come.

The Cityzens locked horns with Spurs in a crucial league fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Pep Guardiola's side were two points behind league-leaders Arsenal and all three points were necessary in their game in hand against Tottenham to return to the top of the league.

After a goalless first half, Erling Haaland found the back of the net in the 51st minute. Tottenham's best chance to equalize came when Son found himself in on goal and sprinting towards Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, but his shot was saved.

Haaland then converted a penalty in stoppage time to diminish Arsenal's title hopes this season. Recalling Son's miss, Carragher said (via Metro):

"That Son chance is the moment Arsenal fans will remember in five, 10 years’ time. Even if they win the title in the next five years – and they’ve got a chance of doing that because they’re a great team with a great manager – that chance will still haunt them."