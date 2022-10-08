“Just forget about this match”, “We are finished” – Chelsea fans slam ‘stupid decision’ from Graham Potter to name ‘horrible’ player in line-up against Wolves

Chelsea fans are furious with Graham Potter's decision to start Cesar Azpilicueta in their game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on October 8.

The Blues look to continue their impressive form under Potter, who has overseen two wins and a draw since succeeding Thomas Tuchel in early September.

Potter's men are currently fifth in the league, trailing leaders Arsenal by eight points.

They are up against a managerless Wolves, who parted ways with their former coach October 2.

Potter has opted to go with a 3-4-2-1 formation, the same he fielded in the Blues' 3-0 win over AC Milan midweek.

Kepa Arrizabalaga continues in goal having displaced Edouard Mendy since Potter arrived at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Azpilicueta sat out the win over Milan but he comes into the Chelsea defense much to the ire of fans.

He is joined by Trevoh Chalobah and Kalidou Koulibaly, with Wesley Fofana missing out after incurring a knee injury. Thiago Silva is rested for their clash with Wolves.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Marc Cucurella will provide width as wing-backs, the former has impressed in the role and shown his versatility.

Jorginho and Conor Gallagher will pull the strings in midfield, the latter scoring a vital last-gasp winner in the Blues' 2-1 win over Crystal Palace last time out in the league.

Potter has given Christian Pulisic a rare start alongside Mason Mount, who sit behind Kai Havertz who is afforded a start in place of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The new Blues boss has earned plaudits for his quick turnaround over his side's fortunes but has received backlash for his decision to start Azplicueta today.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter who are bemused by the veteran Spanish defender starting against Wolves:

Nick H @NickH_Blues Why is Azpilicueta getting game time? Why is Azpilicueta getting game time?

huncho 4TF 🍀💨 @_realhuncho azpilicueta is starting, just forget about this match azpilicueta is starting, just forget about this match 😭

chucks.sh @chuksie45 Doesn’t matter what you’re trying to achieve, there’s no justification for starting azpilicueta….horrible player, stupid decision Doesn’t matter what you’re trying to achieve, there’s no justification for starting azpilicueta….horrible player, stupid decision

Chelsea look to continue their revitalization under Potter

Potter's men are in form

There was much debate over Chelsea's decision to sack Tuchel in early September given they had become the biggest spenders in the summer transfer window.

The German had overseen a disappointing start to the campaign but his Champions League success in 2021 saw many arguing he should have been given more time.

Yet, Potter has now taken over from the German and is impressing in the role, with the Blues playing with real attacking intent.

He has intriguingly rung the changes in today's clash with Wolves and has afforded Pulisic an opportunity.

Reece James and Raheem Sterling will settle for places on the bench with the two Englishmen having been superb under Potter's watch.

Chelsea will be expected to dispatch a Wolves side who currently sit 18th, and boat just one win from eight games.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes