"Just fu**ing hit the ball" - Alan Shearer reveals what he thought of Arsenal during FA Cup clash against Liverpool

Alan Shearer has launched a scathing rant on Arsenal's inability to score in their FA Cup knockout to Liverpool last weekend (Sunday, 7 January).

The Gunners suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Reds after an own goal from Jakub Kiwior in the 80th minute and Luis Diaz's stoppage-time strike. While they did create chances, Mikel Arteta's men struggled to convert in the final third.

Arsenal registered 18 shots, 14 of which were from inside the box, and had an xG of 1.76 as against Liverpool's 0.64. The north Londoners missed five big chances during the match (via FotMob).

Shearer was unforgiving of the Gunners' display and went on an X-rated rant. He told The Athletic (as quoted by The Mirror):

"For a little while, I felt like an Arsenal fan; watching their FA Cup defeat against Liverpool was maddening, an exercise in stomach-churning frustration. As each golden chance came and went, the closer I came to turning the airwaves a vivid shade of blue."

"It took a lot of self-control (and a tongue bitten half to shreds) not to scream, 'OH MY GOD, NO NO NO, JUST F***ING HIT THE BALL, PLEASE.' As a former striker, I found all those unnecessary touches, the muddled decision-making and the moments of hesitation utterly infuriating."

Shearer concluded:

"I can certainly understand why supporters would be bemoaning their lack of a proper, high-quality centre-forward. If it’s so clear to them and so clear to the rest of us, then surely Arsenal’s hierarchy can’t be immune to it."

The Gunners will next face Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on January 20.

"We didn’t take the chances" - Mikel Arteta explains why Arsenal struggled to score against Liverpool

The Arsenal boss offered a blunt response when asked about his side's failure to find the back of the net against Liverpool. The Spanish manager also touched upon his side's poor form recently.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Arteta said (per the club's official website):

"Because the ball didn’t go in the net. We didn’t take the chances, I haven’t seen any other team in the first six months that have generated what we have done against them in the last two games and we’re not capitalizing - not today, in the last few games - that’s why we are not winning games."

The Gunners' poor start to the New Year came after a disappointing end to 2023. The north London outfit were leading the league by a point over second-placed Liverpool even after their 1-1 draw on December 23.

However, back-to-back defeats in their London derbies against West Ham United and Fulham saw them move down to fourth. Arsenal are now level on points with third-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.