"Just get on with it" - Pundit hits out at Chelsea player after celebrations aimed at fans during Southampton win 

Tim Sherwood has slammed Pedro Neto for his celebrations during Chelsea's win over Southampton on Tuesday, February 25. After the Portuguese made a 'talking' gesture while he celebrated after scoring, the pundit stated that the players need to block the noise and get on with their game.

Ad

Speaking on Premier League productions, Sherwood stated that the Chelsea players should just worry about getting the win and not what the fans are saying in and around the stadium. He added that the squad is worth over a billion and it is normal that the fans want them to win. Sherwood said (via Metro):

"‘I like Neto but I don’t know what the celebration was all about. A few of the Chelsea players did that. It feels like they’re listening to the noise but they’ve just got to blank out the noise and win. People are obviously going to have things to say, you’re playing for Chelsea Football Club. It’s a team that normally wins and you’ve spent a few billion pounds so people expect you to be at the top of the league. Just get on with it."

Ad

Trending

Talking about Neto's performance after he scored and assisted in the game, he added:

"He’s very direct. I think he’s had a decent season, I really do. Recently he’s been stepping up. I think he’s a real threat, he could play for most teams, I really think he’s a talent. When he’s going through [for his goal], he changes his angle nicely and when he’s played through you know he’s going to put his foot through it. [It’s a] powerful shot past [Aaron] Ramsdale and that was 2-0 and from there on, the game was finished."

Ad

Chelsea won 4-0 against Southampton at home on Tuesday night to move to fourth in the table. Christopher Nkunku scored the opening goal before Pedro Neto, Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella got on the scoresheet for the Blues.

Levi Colwill explains his celebration in Chelsea's win over Southampton

Levi Colwill spoke to Chelsea's club website and stated that he was glad to get on the scoresheet. He added that it was special because the goal came against the side he played for in his childhood and said:

Ad

"I’ve missed a few chances this season, so it felt really good to get a goal. Of course, it was against a team I played for when I was young, and it’s the city I live in. I have a few friends who are Southampton fans, so it meant a lot to me. I grew up around St Mary’s Stadium, that’s where I learned a lot of my traits, so it meant a lot to me."

Enzo Maresca's side next faces Leicester City in the league on March 9 and will be desperate to get all three points and get on a winning run. They have slipped up since Christmas when they were second in the table and just two points behind leaders Liverpool.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback