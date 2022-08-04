"Just get Ronaldo. At least he has a hairline", "I think this account was hacked" - Chelsea fans in disbelief as Fabrizio Romano drops latest transfer update

Chelsea fans were left flabbergasted after Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Blues are interested in signing Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer. The Gabonese forward moved to Barca in January after his contract with Arsenal was mutually terminated.

The London outfit have been in search of a new forward after letting Romelu Lukaku re-join Inter Milan on loan earlier in the summer. They were interested in signing Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, but the duo joined Barcelona instead.

Chelsea are now looking towards Barca to solve their attacking issue by signing Aubameyang. According to Romano, talks between the two European giants have already begun, but there is no official bid on the table yet.

Thomas Tuchel's side are also looking towards Red Bull Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko. However, Manchester United are also in the running for the Slovenian's signature (as per Sky Sports).

Here's what Romano tweeted:

"Chelsea are now considering Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as potential new striker. Discussions have already started on player side, still no bid to Barcelona. #CFC

He’s one of the names in Chelsea list after meeting for Sesko and other targets. #FCB

Chelsea supporters on Twitter were less than impressed with their club targeting an aging forward like Aubameyang. Some believe that the Blues should have instead tried to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently facing an uncertain future at Manchester United (via the Mirror) and was briefly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Here are a few tweets in that regard:

Trey @UTDTrey @FabrizioRomano You can't tell me Chelsea had a plan this window, they go after everyone lmao @FabrizioRomano You can't tell me Chelsea had a plan this window, they go after everyone lmao

BASITO @itzbasito @FabrizioRomano I can’t believe Tuchel rejected a move for Ronaldo for this guy. @FabrizioRomano I can’t believe Tuchel rejected a move for Ronaldo for this guy.

Daniel Regha @DanielRegha @FabrizioRomano Chelsea going for Aubameyang d¤esn't seem like a smart decision cos he's n¤t that impressive on the pitch, & he's way past his prime, but let's hope Tuchel knows what he's doing; This coming season is going to be very competitive, so there's no room for slacks or mistakes. @FabrizioRomano Chelsea going for Aubameyang d¤esn't seem like a smart decision cos he's n¤t that impressive on the pitch, & he's way past his prime, but let's hope Tuchel knows what he's doing; This coming season is going to be very competitive, so there's no room for slacks or mistakes.

𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐤 ✨ @_Just_Malik @FabrizioRomano I don’t even know if I should be happy or sad @FabrizioRomano I don’t even know if I should be happy or sad 😭

LERRY 👑 @_AsiwajuLerry @FabrizioRomano You mean to tell me Tuchel actually declined a potential Ronaldo move for this guy??????? @FabrizioRomano You mean to tell me Tuchel actually declined a potential Ronaldo move for this guy???????

Atukwatse Aulleria @AtukwatseAulle1 @DoctourBrown @FabrizioRomano Who ever once played for arsenal thrives at Chelsea so it's good let him join us @DoctourBrown @FabrizioRomano Who ever once played for arsenal thrives at Chelsea so it's good let him join us

Charles O grady @Chubbybucket11 @Malachians @FabrizioRomano I've never seen Chelsea so erratic in the transfer window for as long as I can remember. Literally going for any player they possibly can. Not sure the fans will be too happy about it long term. @Malachians @FabrizioRomano I've never seen Chelsea so erratic in the transfer window for as long as I can remember. Literally going for any player they possibly can. Not sure the fans will be too happy about it long term.

It is worth mentioning that Tuchel and Aubameyang previously worked together at Borussia Dortmund between 2015 and 2017. The forward scored 79 goals and provided 17 assists in 95 appearances in all competitions under the German coach.

Despite being 33 years old and only joining in January, Aubameyang still finished the 2021-22 season as Barcelona's joint top-scorer. He scored 13 goals in 23 appearances across competitions, which also included a hat-trick against Valencia in a 4-1 win.

Chelsea haven't had the best transfer market this time around

Chelsea's transfer business this summer could have been better despite them signing two great players in Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling. The Blues need at least one more defender after seeing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger leave on free transfers earlier in the summer.

Chelsea were reportedly close to signing Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion. However, the Seagulls have since denied those rumors by releasing a statement on their social media which read:

"CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA.

"Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement has been reached with any club to sell Marc Cucurella."

Tuchel's side will begin their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with an away game against Everton on Saturday, August 6.

