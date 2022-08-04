"Just get Ronaldo. At least he has a hairline", "I think this account was hacked" - Chelsea fans in disbelief as Fabrizio Romano drops latest transfer update

Chelsea fans were left flabbergasted after Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Blues are interested in signing Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer. The Gabonese forward moved to Barca in January after his contract with Arsenal was mutually terminated.
The London outfit have been in search of a new forward after letting Romelu Lukaku re-join Inter Milan on loan earlier in the summer. They were interested in signing Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, but the duo joined Barcelona instead.
Chelsea are now looking towards Barca to solve their attacking issue by signing Aubameyang. According to Romano, talks between the two European giants have already begun, but there is no official bid on the table yet.
Thomas Tuchel's side are also looking towards Red Bull Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko. However, Manchester United are also in the running for the Slovenian's signature (as per Sky Sports).
Here's what Romano tweeted:
"Chelsea are now considering Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as potential new striker. Discussions have already started on player side, still no bid to Barcelona. #CFC
He’s one of the names in Chelsea list after meeting for Sesko and other targets. #FCB
Chelsea supporters on Twitter were less than impressed with their club targeting an aging forward like Aubameyang. Some believe that the Blues should have instead tried to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently facing an uncertain future at Manchester United (via the Mirror) and was briefly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.
Here are a few tweets in that regard:
It is worth mentioning that Tuchel and Aubameyang previously worked together at Borussia Dortmund between 2015 and 2017. The forward scored 79 goals and provided 17 assists in 95 appearances in all competitions under the German coach.
Despite being 33 years old and only joining in January, Aubameyang still finished the 2021-22 season as Barcelona's joint top-scorer. He scored 13 goals in 23 appearances across competitions, which also included a hat-trick against Valencia in a 4-1 win.
Chelsea haven't had the best transfer market this time around
Chelsea's transfer business this summer could have been better despite them signing two great players in Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling. The Blues need at least one more defender after seeing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger leave on free transfers earlier in the summer.
Chelsea were reportedly close to signing Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion. However, the Seagulls have since denied those rumors by releasing a statement on their social media which read:
"CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA.
"Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement has been reached with any club to sell Marc Cucurella."
Tuchel's side will begin their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with an away game against Everton on Saturday, August 6.