"Just give them a chance sometimes" - Jamie Redknapp impressed by performance from 'fantastic' Chelsea star in win vs Spurs

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp was impressed by Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist's performance against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on May 2.

The Blues academy product started the night at right-back in the absence of several senior-team defenders. He was tasked with containing Spurs captain Son Heung-min and then Brennan Johnson, as Gilchrist ended the night with a clean sheet to his name.

Praising the youngster's performance on Sky Sports (via the Chelsea Chronicle), Redknapp said:

"Excellent. I thought he was fantastic. Not easy playing against Son and then he got Brennan Johnson, he got taken off. I thought he was excellent, it just shows you have to give young players an opportunity. Just give them a chance sometimes, that’s all they need.”

Gilchrist stayed on the pitch for 85 minutes, making five clearances, two interceptions and as many tackles. He also maintained a passing accuracy of 82%, earning a 6.9 rating on Sofa Score.

Two other Chelsea academy products also had great outings against Tottenham Hotspur

Alfie Gilchrist was not the only Cobham product who excelled on the night. Trevoh Chalobah and captain Conor Gallagher, both of whom have come through the Chelsea academy, also played a crucial role in the win against Spurs.

Chalobah scored the opening goal with a wonderfully timed header from a set-piece taken by Gallagher. Praising the duo's performance after the game, manager Mauricio Pochettino said (via Football London):

"They were fantastic. Players that grow in the club, come through the academy system, they have the capacity in this type of game to give a little bit more because it's emotional."

Chalobah received a 7.6 rating on Sofa Score while Gallagher recorded a 7.4 rating in the same game. Chelsea fans also unveiled a tifo of Gallagher, who has been with the club since the under-8 level.

There's plenty of speculation at the moment about the future of Gallagher with his contract set to expire in 2025 and the Blues reportedly seeking to sell him to balance their finances.