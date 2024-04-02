"Just give yourself time" - Andre Onana reveals Manchester United legend's advice following poor start to life at club

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has shared the advice received from legendary Red Devils custodian Edwin van der Sar.

Onana, 28, has had an up-and-down season at Old Trafford since arriving from last season's UEFA Champions League finalists Inter Milan in the summer. After a difficult start blighted by multiple high-profile errors, Onana has 12 clean sheets in 40 games across competitions.

Despite possessing supposedly better ball-playing ability than his predecessor David de Gea - who left in the summer - Onana is yet to fully convince the Old Trafford faithful.

However, the goalkeeper revealed that he has the full blessings of Van der Sar, who advised him (as per United's official magazine, Inside United, as per GOAL):

"I had the privilege to have him (Van der Sar] at Ajax and he advised me a lot. We had a great time there. We achieved a lot of things together. Obviously, I had the honour to train a few times with him when he was coming to the training sessions.

"It was nice. He had a great career here, and he’s done a lot of thing for Manchester United and for me. I’m still in contact with him and very happy to talk to him sometimes, when we can. Talking about him is something great because he did a lot for me.”

He concluded:

"I spoke to him when I signed here and even, I think, a few months ago. He told me: ‘Andre, what can I tell you already? You are already used to the pressure. Just give yourself time, and show the world who you are. I already know who you are.'"

Despite his error-prone displays at times, Onana has remained Erik ten Hag's undisputed No. 1.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have had an inconsistent season. They have had a whopping 16 losses across competitions, including 11 in the league, where they are sixth after 29 games, 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa but with a game in hand.

Having been dumped out of Europe after finishing last in their UEFA Champions League group, United lost early in their EFL Cup title defence but have reached the FA Cup semifinal, where they play Coventry City.

Before that, though, Ten Hag's side take on Chelsea away on Thursday (April 4) in the league following a 1-1 draw at Brentford last week, with both goals coming in stoppage time.

