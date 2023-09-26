“Just go and apologise” - Manchester United legend sends message to Jadon Sancho amid Erik ten Hag feud

Manchester United legend John O'Shea has asked Jadon Sancho to apologise to manager Erik ten Hag after the duo's public spat earlier this month.

Sancho hit out at Ten Hag on social media after the Dutch manager claimed that the winger's performance in training hasn't been up to standard. This came after the Englishman wasn't included in the Red Devils' squad for their clash at Arsenal on September 3.

Sancho put up a social media post, claiming that he was being "scapegoated" and that he had been professional in training. The winger hasn't featured for Manchester United since then and has also been banished from first-team training and facilities.

As per The Athletic, Ten Hag wants Sancho to apologise to him before he would consider bringing him back into the team. Former Manchester United defender O'Shea has also urged Sancho to apologise to the Dutchman if he wants to play for the club again.

O'Shea told talkSPORT:

"Ultimately, the manager generally wins and that's always been the case. If Jadon wants to get back playing football for #mufc as quickly as possible, look maybe he might not mean it but just go and apologise."

He also said:

"Then you're back involved in the squad and back involved with a chance to play. I know it's not ideal with how public it's been but it can be resolved very quickly."

Sancho made three appearances this season, playing just 76 minutes, before his spat with Ten Hag.

Manchester United troubled with injuries and off-field issues

The Red Devils have had a torrid start to the 2023-24 season, which has been accentuated by injuries and off-field issues.

The likes of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Lisandro Martinez are out injured while Raphael Varane and new signing Sofyan Amrabat only returned in their last game. Meanwhile, off-field issues have kept Jadon Sancho and Antony out of the squad, making Manchester United's squad depth a huge concern.

Erik ten Hag's side have won three of their first six Premier League games, losing the other three. They beat Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest, and Burnley while losing to Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester United also faced defeat at Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

They will next host Crystal Palace in the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday, September 26. Coming off on the back of a 1-0 win at Burnley, United will hope to build some momentum against the Eagles.