“Just hasn’t been good enough” - Dwight Yorke urges Manchester United star to ‘man up’ amid Red Devils’ worrying form

Dwight Yorke has urged Manchester United star Antony to "man up" and start playing well. He believes that the Brazilian has not been consistent and wants the winger to use his pace and score goals for Erik ten Hag's side.

The former Red Devils striker said that Antony cannot be just an "ok footballer" because they paid £85 million for him and that he needs to be a big-time player. He added that the time to settle in is done and it is time for the Brazilian to deliver at Old Trafford. He said via Daily Mirror:

"People must be having a laugh if they're praising Antony for putting in some decent performances - he was £85 million. Everybody is entitled to their opinion, but we need to be frank - Antony just hasn't been good enough. It's all well and good, producing the occasional decent performance, but that shouldn't be an acceptable benchmark at Man United."

He added:

"I appreciate that every player needs time to settle in, but Antony is another player who needs to man up. He needs to blitz down that right-hand side, cut in, assist, and score goals. That's what they paid £85 million for. The discussion around Antony becoming an OK footballer is nonsense. He cost £85 million. He has to be better than that."

Antony has not scored or assisted for Manchester United in any of the 17 matches for the club this season.

Dwight Yorke does not think Jadon Sancho has a Manchester United future

Dwight Yorke has suggested that Jadon Sancho should not get another chance in the Manchester United first team. He believes that the Englishman should be sold in the January window and the situation should not be a distraction for the club.

He added that the forward was "strolling" through life while his teammates are battling for results. He said vis Daily Mirror:

"Sancho shouldn't be anywhere near the first team, and he shouldn't mingle with the first team. I wouldn't allow it if I were in charge. Man United are going through a tough spell right now, and they shouldn't have to deal with the Sancho situation on top of it."

He added:

"The manager has to sort those situations out. Situations like this aren't good for morale. The players will be trying their best to get results, but Sancho will be strolling through life. That's just how I see it."

Sancho has been banished from the Manchester United squad after he hit out at manager Erik ten Hag on social media. He has refused to apologize for his statement but has deleted his post from his social media accounts.