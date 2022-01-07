“Just to have the interest from Chelsea was an honour” – World Cup-winning Brazilian reveals he held transfer talks with Roman Abramovich

Brazil legend Roberto Carlos has revealed he was close to joining Chelsea in 2007. However, an issue at the last minute saw him move to Fenerbahce instead.

Carlos had offers from Aston Villa and Birmingham City in the past but was unwilling as he was too young for a Premier League move. He ended up playing for Real Madrid for over a decade before moving to Fenerbahce. He then ended his playing career with Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala in 2011.

Chelsea were keen on adding a legendary defender to their squad in 2007 and saw Roberto Carlos as the ideal fit. Speaking about the failed transfer, he told Mirror Football:

“I was very young with Aston Villa, I was very young with Birmingham City and then with Chelsea, the only thing I didn’t do was sign a contract. I was already playing with the Brazil team by then, it was around 93 or 94, I was not that young. I could have gone to England at the time but the coaches said I was too young."

He added:

"The one who took the decision at the time was Peter Kenyon at Chelsea. There were some details in the contract that he did not like. In any case, nor did I. But just to have the interest from Chelsea was an honour, I spoke to Abramovich at the time. Before adding with a laugh: 'But I did not want to dispute the position with Ashley Cole!'"

Roberto Carlos's Chelsea move failed due to lawyer issues

Roberto Carlos has spoken about his failed move to Chelsea in the past and revealed it was down to some issues with the lawyer. He said:

"Unfortunately, in the final moments something didn't work out just before finalising, which happens a lot in football. There was an issue with the lawyer."

Chelsea had Ashley Cole in their ranks at the time and the Englishman is still touted as one of the left back's in Premier League history.

