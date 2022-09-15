“Just learn your own lessons and then come back and teach us something” – Thierry Henry slams Chelsea owner Todd Boehly over latest comments 

Thierry Henry has told Chelsea owner Todd Boehly to learn his own lessons following his recent gaffe regarding the club's youth academy.

At a SALT press conference, the Blues' new American co-owner was discussing previous graduates from the Cobham academy. He stated (as per The Metro):

"We have one of the best academies in the world. So if you look at what our academy has developed, our academy has developed Mo Salah, Kevin De Bruyne, more recently Tammy Abraham, Reece James, Mason Mount, Trevoh Chalobah."

While the billionaire is correct regarding most of those names, Mohamed Salah and Kevin de Bruyne did not graduate from Chelsea's academy. The pair did play for the west London club but were brought in from other clubs, with Salah making over 100 senior appearances before joining the Blues.

The two-time European champions allowed the pair to leave Stamford Bridge and would go on to become two of the world's best players for their respective clubs.

Henry was deeply unimpressed with Boehly's comments, as the Arsenal icon told CBS Sports (as per The Metro):

"Did he say a lesson? A lesson? What’s that supposed to mean? What are they trying to teach? A lesson? Are you a teacher or something?"

Henry further added:

"The comment about De Bruyne and Mo Salah, just learn your own lessons and then come back and teach us something."

Thierry Henry dismisses Chelsea owner's idea for an All-Star game in England

Another idea proposed by the new Chelsea chief was the prospect of an All-Star game pitting the Premier League's best players in a north vs. south encounter.

Boehly believes that the clash would draw a lot of money, as a game of that stature is common in American sports. The 48-year-old owns MLB side LA Dodgers as well as basketball franchises the LA Lakers and the LA Sparks.

His ideas have been largely panned by pundits in the UK and the legendary Frenchman was once again unimpressed with the billionaire's idea.

The Premier League Hall of Famer further stated:

"I don’t like them because this is Europe and it doesn’t work like that. Teams go up and down. All-Star game for what? I wouldn’t have liked to have [played in one]. Maybe [the public would like it] but you ask me and nope."

