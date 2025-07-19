"Just lost it and had a go" - John Obi Mikel recalls fight between Chelsea heroes during training that forced all players to separate them

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel talked about a clash between his then teammates Michael Ballack and Salomon Kalou. The incident happened during Jose Mourinho's first stint at the club between 2004 and 2007.

Mikel, who spent a decade at Stamford Bridge, registering 18 goal contributions (six goals, 12 assists) in 372 appearances across competitions, was a key player for the side.

Recalling a 'crazy' training ground incident involving Ballack and Kalou, Mikel said on The Peter Crouch podcast (via TBR):

“Sometimes we used to have fights, it was just the competitiveness, every weekend you want to be in that starting eleven. That was how it was; we competed with each other. We pushed each other in training, tackles flying in, fights between players, I remember Ballack and Salomon Kalou.

“I’ve never seen Kalou lose it like he lost it. Kalou is a very wise guy, but Ballack is a tall guy, he’s a unit, and he comes to you like: ‘Yeah, I’m Michael Ballack’."

Mikel continued:

“I don’t know what happened that day, but Kalou just lost it and had a go at Ballack, throwing punches. Everyone came in and separated them, and Kalou has gone. Sometimes, you just lose it.

“I’d already gone inside. We did a warm down, so he [Kalou] is a very, very good friend of mine, you know that, and someone came in and told me ‘your brother is fighting outside’. I was like: ‘What? A fight?’ So he came back in and never told me what happened. He was so angry he just got in the shower and left, went home. Crazy!”

Mikel won two Premier League and one UEFA Champions League title during his successful stint with the Blues.

