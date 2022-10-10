“Just love for my boy” - Mesut Ozil wowed by Arsenal star’s performance in 3-2 Liverpool win

Former Arsenal attacker Mesut Ozil has lauded Gunners winger Bukayo Saka after his performance in the side's 3-2 win over Liverpool on October 9.

The Gunners saw off Jurgen Klopp's side in an enthralling encounter at the Emirates Stadium and remain top of the Premier League table.

Saka shone throughout the clash with Liverpool, grabbing himself a brace in a vital victory for Mikel Arteta's men.

The English forward first got on the scoresheet in the 5th minute of stoppage time in the first half.

He was in the right place to tap home Gabriel Martinelli's low drive across the box that dumbfounded Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Saka then added his second from the spot in the 76th minute, firing a penalty past Alisson.

The winger shook off his heartbreaking shootout miss in England's European Championships final defeat to Italy last summer.

Saka had four shots during the match, with three of them on target. He was key for Arsenal who secured an impressive victory over Liverpool.

Saka's former Gunners teammate Ozil has praised the young attacker, writing on his Twitter account:

"Just love for my boy (Bukayo Saka). Rocking the Premier League."

Saka has made 11 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring three goals whilst providing four assists.

The English winger has been instrumental in Arteta's side's sensational start to the campaign which currently sees them in a title race with reigning champions Manchester City.

Arsenal look to hand Saka a new deal as he impresses in win over Liverpool

Arsenal are eager to keep hold of Saka as he has quickly become one of their talismen despite only being aged 21.

Reports claim that the Gunners have agreed on a £200,000 a week new contract with the winger to remain at the Emirates Stadium until 2027.

Saka's meteoric rise has been astounding as he only made his senior debut back in 2018.

He has gone on to make 142 appearances for the club, scoring 26 goals and providing 33 assists.

The young Englishman won the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2021 and will be looking to add more trophies to his trophy cabinet.

He commented on the current squad at the Emirates Stadium and believes that the youthful north London side can achieve anything (via ArseBlog):

“We can achieve anything, no matter what age. With age comes experience but we have a lot of experience in this squad anyway which helps us."

He added:

“We have a lot of quality and enough experience to achieve a lot. We’re going to take it game by game but if we play like this we have enough quality to win trophies.”

