"Just to make it clear" - Liverpool hero Peter Crouch reacts on social media after lookalike Manchester City fan goes viral

Former Liverpool forward Peter Crouch has reacted after a picture of his lookalike Manchester City fan went viral on X (formerly Twitter). The player-turned-pundit made it absolutely clear that he is not the man in the picture nor is he a fan of the current Premier League champions.

In a tweet posted by City Report claiming how Manchester City had the highest average attendence in 2003/04 season, they used a picture of a fan looking similar to Crouch.

In response to the same, the former England international tweeted the following:

"Just to make it clear for everyone who’s tagged me. I am not a city fan."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Peter Crouch was born in the English town of Macclesfield. Despite only being some 20 odd miles south of Manchester, the former Liverpool star is clearly not a fan of any Mancunian clubs.

In an interview with Liverpool all the way back in 2007, Crouch mentioned how he actually supported Queens Park Rangers (QPR) when he was younger. He was quoted as saying the following (via the club's website):

"When I was younger my dad did take me to see Chelsea, but when I was with my mates I was more a QPR fan, so it's not like I was ever a big Chelsea supporter."

Crouch has played for some of English football's top clubs. These include the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth, Southampton, and Burnley to name a few. He also represented England on 42 occasions, scoring 22 goals along the way.

How did Peter Crouch fare whilst at Liverpool?

Peter Crouch joined Liverpool from Southampton back in the summer of 2005 for a fee of £7 million. The tall centre-forward went on to represent the Reds for three seasons from 2005 to 2008.

Crouch went on to make 135 appearances for the Merseyside outfit and contributed 42 goals and 23 assists across all competitions. He went on to win the FA Cup and the Community Shield in 2006.

Crouch started the 2006 FA Cup final against West Ham United but was substituted after 71 minutes, replaced by Germany midfielder Dietmar Hamann.

Peter Crouch then started the 2006 Community Shield game against Chelsea where he scored the winning goal with 10 minutes remaining on the clock. Liverpool won 2-1 on that occasion with John Arne Riise scoring the opening goal.

Crouch, however, left the Reds in 2008 and signed for Portsmouth for a fee of around £11 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback