"Just might be losing"; "Sorry??" - Liverpool fans in disbelief as superstar left out of squad to face Arsenal in FA Cup fixture

Liverpool fans are displeased about their starting lineup against Arsenal in the FA Cup on January 7, as captain Virgil van Dijk has been left out of the squad. The Merseysiders are expected to have a tough game against the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium. Fans are unhappy about Van Dijk being unavailable to help their cause.

There are reports (via Liverpool World) that the Dutch defender has been forced to sit out due to an illness that was not mentioned before the day. While the Reds will likely miss his leadership on the field, they will see young defender Jarell Quansah step into his shoes and use this opportunity to impress.

Jurgen Klopp has also made three other changes due to limited squad depth, with Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo now on international duty with their countries. The legendary Egyptian has scored an impressive 18 goals in all competitions this season. In his place, Harvey Elliot will be looking to meet expectations.

Similarly, Alexis Mac Allister will take over from Wataru Endo in the midfield, with the Argentine World Cup winner coming back from a spell on the sidelines. In the attacking midfield, Cody Gakpo has replaced Dominik Szoboszlai, who is currently dealing with a hamstring issue.

However, Liverpool fans are particularly unhappy about Virgil van Dijk's absence, and they have taken to social media X to share their views. One fan wrote:

"we just MIGHT be losing tonite"

Another added:

"Sorry??"

Here is a selection of their posts:

Some fans showed shock:

Other fans were in disbelief:

Some other fans reduced their expectations for the game:

Others could only use emojis to respond:

Arsenal vs Liverpool: FA Cup preview

With the Premier League on hold currently, Arsenal will host their fellow title chasers at the Emirates Stadium in the FA Cup. Both sides have shifted their focus to chasing after domestic cup glory, as they will look to progress to the fourth round on Sunday.

Arsenal come into the game with sub-par form in recent times. They ended 2023 on a rather shocking note, losing to Fulham, who managed a 2-1 comeback against all odds. Before that, they lost 2-0 to West Ham United at home and drew 1-1 to Liverpool at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's men, meanwhile, are hitting their stride with strong momentum, coming from their commanding 4-2 win over Newcastle United in the league. They sit atop the Premier League table and will look to show Arsenal that they are no pushovers in the race for the title.