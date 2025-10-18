  • home icon
  • Football
  • EPL 2025-26
  • Just minutes after 3-0 loss to Chelsea, Nottingham Forest confirm sacking of Ange Postecoglou 

Just minutes after 3-0 loss to Chelsea, Nottingham Forest confirm sacking of Ange Postecoglou 

By Ezekiel Olamide
Modified Oct 18, 2025 15:00 GMT
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest - Premier League - Source: Getty
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest - Premier League - Source: Getty

Ange Postecoglou has been sacked by Nottingham Forest following the club’s 3-0 defeat to Chelsea at the City Ground on Saturday, October 18.

Ad

The Greek-born manager was only appointed on September 9 after former coach Nuno Espirito Santo departed the club. Forest failed to win any of their eight matches that Postecoglou oversaw, collecting just one point from their last five Premier League matches. The dismissal saw him achieve an unwanted record of the shortest managerial reign in Premier League history, having been at the helm for just 39 days.

Less than twenty minutes after full-time at the City Ground, Forest released a statement announcing that Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties. It read:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect. The Club will make no further comment at this time.”
Ad

Of the eight matches Postecoglou managed, six ended in defeats, including an early Carabao Cup exit to Championship side Swansea. The remaining two games ended in draws – away at Burnley (Premier League) and Real Betis (Europa League). Following Postecoglou's departure, it means Nottingham Forest will be out to appoint their third manager of the season, having sacked Espirito Santo just three matches into the campaign.

At the moment, Fulham boss Marco Silva and Everton’s Sean Dyche are heavily linked as potential replacements. The 60-year-old had previously managed Tottenham Hotspur for two seasons.

About the author
Ezekiel Olamide

Ezekiel Olamide

Twitter icon

Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.

An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.

Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ezekiel Olamide
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications