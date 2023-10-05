"Just a natural-born football player" - Trent Alexander-Arnold lavishes praise on 'special' Liverpool teammate following summer move

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold recently heaped praise on teammate Dominik Szoboszlai following his impressive start to life with the Reds.

Speaking to Bleacher Report Football, Alexander-Arnold was asked what makes him and the Hungarian click so well on the pitch. He said:

"I think he's just a natural-born football player. I think you just get a feeling with someone who just knows and understands the game.

"They don't overcomplicate it. There's not a certain system or a certain way of playing that brings the best out of them. They can do everything, and it's just natural. That's the kind of vibe you get with him."

Trent Alexander-Arnold also spoke highly of Szoboszlai's qualities both on and off the pitch, saying:

"He's a talent that's very special. He's an exceptional player and a great lad as well, so he's someone who is very exciting for the club, very exciting for himself as well.

"He is someone we're going to need to perform and he understands that and demands that from himself, so he's a great addition to the squad."

Trent Alexander-Arnold provided the assist for Dominik Szoboszlai's first and only league goal for Liverpool goal so far - a thunderous strike from outside the box against Aston Villa.

Despite goals not being a big part of the Hungarian's game, his energy and passion on the field has rubbed off on his teammates who are impressed with his impact on the squad morale.

Szoboszlai joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in the summer for a deal worth £60 million and has bagged two goals in nine appearances across competitions. His addition was crucial in plugging the gap left by Jordan Henderson and Fabinho's departures as Jurgen Klopp's men faced a shortage in midfield options.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold gives hilarious response to Luis Diaz controversy

The Reds are gearing up to host Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League on Thursday and Alexander-Arnold was on media duties as he appeared for the pre-match press conference.

During the session, one reporter asked him about his views on Luis Diaz's disallowed goal against Tottenham on the weekend, to which he delivered a hilarious response. He said:

"What? What happened?"

Both the player and the reporter saw the lighter side of things and shared a laugh in the moment.

However, football fans worldwide will hope to never see the beautiful game ruined by such incompetence by the very people who are trusted with the smooth running of games.