"Just needs to click his fingers" - Jose Mourinho sends a transfer message to Arsenal target

Jose Mourinho managed to convince Tammy Abraham to join him at AS Roma last summer and it has proven to be a great move, with the striker firing on all cylinders this season.

Speaking of the Englishman's future, the Portuguese tactician has said that he wouldn't block the striker's way if he chooses to return to the Premier League anytime soon.

Tammy Abraham scored the winning goal for Roma as they defeated Leicester City 1-0 to book a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League final last week.

It was yet another splendid outing for the former Chelsea star and Jose Mourinho couldn't help but shower praise on him for his brilliant exploits all season.

"Against Leicester, he was absolutely amazing and at this moment I joke and say 'I refuse to praise him' because he can always do better," the Portuguese told Sky Sports.

"He knows how happy I am. He knows how much I love the kid and the player and I'm proud of what we are doing and I'm so happy for Tammy. We have got into this situation where I demand a lot from him because I know he can do amazingly well."

Tammy Abraham snubbed Arsenal, according to a Daily Star report, as he chose to reunite with Jose Mourinho at Roma this season. The tactician has lauded the player for his decision to leave his comfort behind and move to Italy.

He also added that he'd make it easy for him if he decides to return to England.

"I don't think it's an easy decision for a young player to leave his club, his house, his city, his country and to leave the Premier League which is of course a competition that when a player is in its hard to leave," the Portuguese continued.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Tammy Abraham is only the third Roma player to hit 24 goals in a single season since the start of the century 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tammy Abraham is only the third Roma player to hit 24 goals in a single season since the start of the century 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👏 https://t.co/3PMrqK2b0d

"He took that option and I think he took it because he trusted me. And I think in this moment, if he wants to go back to England - I don't think he wants to no - but if he wants to go back to England he just needs to click his fingers and I'm so happy for him," Mourinho added.

How has Tammy Abraham fared under Jose Mourinho at Roma this season?

The striker continues running riot in front of goal

Tammy Abraham has made 49 appearances for Roma across all competitions since joining them from Chelsea in a deal worth €40 million last summer. So far, he has recorded 24 goals and five assists.

Jose Mourinho will be hoping the Englishman continues with his fine form when his side take on Feyenoord in the UEFA Europa Conference League final on May 25.

