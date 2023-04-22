“Just saying” - PSG superstar Sergio Ramos slams Elon Musk for making Twitter users pay for blue badges

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Sergio Ramos recently slammed Twitter owner Elon Musk for making users pay for the blue badges on the platform. While the blue tick mark has long been a staple for famed personalities and official accounts, Musk has decided to remove it.

Users will now have to pay in a bid to get the blue check mark beside their names. Ramos, judging by his reaction, is not a fan of the decision and has slammed Musk.

The Spanish defender wrote in his recent post:

"@elonmusk, eliminating blue badges, forcing payments and making money is one strategy. Eliminating hatred, promoting respect and making @twitter a better place could be another one. Just saying…"

Whether Elon Musk decides to give any response to the PSG superstar's comments remains to be seen.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier was left in awe of Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace as Christophe Galtier's team defeated bottom-placed Angers by a 2-1 margin in their latest Ligue 1 clash.

The 24-year-old attacker has now scored 34 goals in 37 matches across competitions. He has bagged 22 goals in Ligue 1 as well.

Speaking about Mbappe's exploits in front of the goal, Galtier said after the game against Angers (via PSG Talk):

“Kylian is a great competitor.hWhen he scores, he does it above all for the team and so that it can win. He has this personality and this obsession to want to break records, to always be the first.”

He added:

“Without exchanging with him, I know that there is this title that we want to go for, and also the one of the best scorer of Ligue 1.”

Galtier further added:

“He is made like that. He is a competitor for the team and on a personal level. He was born to score goals, quite simply. And when he doesn’t score, he’s very grouchy.”

The Parisians now have 75 points on the board from 32 matches and hold an 11-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille, having played one game more than them.

