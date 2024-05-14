"Just score 5 goals", "You just have one job to do" - Fans react as Manchester City name XI for key PL clash against Tottenham

Manchester City fans have reacted on X after Pep Guardiola named the starting XI to face Tottenham Hotspur in their upcoming Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Cityzens will be aiming to secure all three points later today (Tuesday, May 14) to stay alive in the title race.

Arsenal secured a vital 1-0 win against Manchester United over the weekend to retain their position at the top of the table with 86 points from 37 games. Manchester City are currently second with 85 points from 36 games. They will need a win tonight to be the favorites for the Premier League title race to the final day.

Ederson starts in goal for the Cityzens. Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, and Josko Gvardiol make up the defense. The midfield consists of Rodri, Mateo Kovacic, and Kevin De Bruyne. Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, and Erling Haaland start up front to complete the starting XI.

Fans have reacted in excitement

"Just score 5 goals"



"You just have one job to do"



"What a teammmmmmm, CITEH CITEH CITEH", one fan said

"90 minutes, 5400 seconds, TO WRITE OUT NAMES IN HISTORY", one fan boldy posted

"How Arsenal fans gone be at the end of this game", another fan posted

"Great team, come on you blues", one fan stated

"Winning the league with so much hope in this game! Let’s go!" one fan chimed in

What happened the last time Manchester City faced Tottenham in the Premier League?

All eyes will be on Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur tonight in what could be a Premier League title decider. Let's take a look at what happened the last time these two sides faced each other.

Pep Guardiola and Co. hosted Spurs at the Etihad in the reverse fixture on December 3, 2023, and were held 3-3 in a thriller. Son Heung-min gave Tottenham an early lead in the sixth minute but was unfortunate to score an own goal just three minutes later.

Phil Foden made it 2-1 in the 31st minute but Giovani Lo Celso leveled the scores in the 69th minute. Jack Grealish appeared to have given City the win in the 81st minute. However, Dejan Kulusevski shocked the Cityzens with a 90th-minute goal to earn his side a deserved point.

Tottenham have won each of their last four league home games against Manchester City, without conceding a goal. They will be aiming to do the same tonight to boost their odds of UEFA Champions League qualification.