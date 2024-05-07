“Just shut up and get in” - Jamie Carragher furious at Manchester United stars for what they did after 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace

Jamie Carragher has taken shots at Manchester United players for talking on the pitch after the 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Monday, May 6. He would rather they just went down the tunnel after the humiliating performance.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher stated that the Manchester United players – Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Antony – were embarrassing themselves by talking on the pitch. He said:

"Just get off the pitch! Talking, whispering behind your hand - you've been absolutely awful. You're probably talking about one of the players or somebody else or the setup or the manager. Just get off the pitch, shut up and get in. You've been beaten 4-0... whispering, talking about other players. Honestly, embarrassing."

He added:

"Your performance level will drop when you lose your best players. Ten Hag needs performances. He needs belief. You've got to make us believe there's something here. I struggled to see how United would win tonight. No United team should be getting beat 4-0 by Palace. Man United's U23 team, I'd still expect them not to lose 4-0. I've never been a coach or a manager, but I've been a player and some of the things I see are just wrong."

Michael Olise scored a brace (12', 66') for Palace while Jean-Philippe Mateta (40') and Tyrick Mitchell (55') added one each to seal the win.

Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United players to put the loss behind them

Erik ten Hag has urged his players to put the loss to Crystal Palace behind them and focus on the big game against Arsenal on Sunday (May 12) . The Dutch manager also thanked the fans for their 'tremendous' support. He said via BBC:

"We have to put it right on Sunday. We have to learn from this game and improve. I was really grateful [to the fans]. They back us. They see also we have our problems. You have to stick together. You have to take responsibility. The fans gave us such huge and tremendous support."

Manchester United host Arsenal and Newcastle United in the next two Premier League games and then travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on the final day. They aso have the FA Cup final against Manchester City at the end of the month (May 25).