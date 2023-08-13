"Just sit down and shut up" - Roy Keane slams Mo Salah for his reaction after getting subbed in Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Chelsea

Liverpool and Chelsea played out an exciting 1-1 draw in their first Premier League outing this season on Sunday, August 13. One of the many notable moments in the encounter was Mohamed Salah's annoyed reaction after being substituted in the 77th minute.

In the dying moments of the game, with the scores level at 1-1, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp decided to introduce a double change in hopes of leading his team to victory.

Shockingly, one of the players being substituted was the club's talisman Salah, in favour of youngster Ben Doak. The 31-year-old winger appeared to be agitated by this decision and started ripping off his wrist tape on his way to the dugout.

During his post-match analysis, former Manchester United captain Roy Keane expressed his views on Salah's unusual reaction, stating (via Liverpool Echo):

"You see him off the pitch with his arms in the air - just sit down and shut up... it’s fine if a player comes off like that, but don’t keep doing it on the bench."

"You have to take it. You can be upset, fine, but don’t drag it out. I’ve seen a lot more players that are better than Salah get taken off and they’ve been fine."

Aside from the draw, another reason behind Salah's agitated reaction could be that he failed to score on the opening weekend for the first time in his Liverpool spell. Had he scored against Chelsea, the Egyptian forward would have overtaken Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard, and Alan Shearer, who also have eight opening weekend goals each.

Chelsea and Liverpool's scuffle for Moises Caicedo stretches on

With less than three weeks left until deadline day, Brighton are yet to find an ideal agreement to sell their starlet Moises Caicedo. The long-drawn transfer saga has witnessed several turns, but hasn't yet reached a conclusion.

Chelsea had been the frontrunners to procure the youngster's signature since the start of the summer. However, this did not stop Liverpool from swooping in at the last moment and attempting to hijack the deal. The Reds apparently had a £111m bid accepted by Brighton, with Jurgen Klopp confirming the same in a press conference.

In a matter of hours, it was reported that Caicedo had turned this opportunity down and had his heart set on West London. If reports are to be believed, the Ecuadorian midfielder has agreed personal terms with the Blues and is waiting for the clubs to finalize the deal.