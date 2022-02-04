“Just because someone has great potential doesn’t mean they will be a real star” – Robert Lewandowski offers bold assessment of Erling Haaland

Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski is a big fan of Borussia Dortmund starlet Erling Haaland but says there are no guarantees the 21-year-old will become a footballing great.

The Borussia Dortmund star has developed into one of the brightest young talents in world football. Lewandowski believes the Norwegian has immense potential. However, he went on to say that having plenty of promise is one thing and realizing that in the long run is a completely different prospect.

Speaking to Polish magazine PilkaNozna, the Bayern superstar was full of praise for Erling Haaland who has been shattering records for fun at Borussia Dortmund. The Polish international said:

“Haaland is a great player who is fun to watch. But just because someone has great potential doesn't mean they will be a real star for many years to come. Everyone develops differently. He's strong, fast, physical. His game is based on that. I have different qualities. And we don't know how he will develop.”

The youngster has been on fire for Borussia Dortmund since signing for them from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg. Erling Haaland could seal a big move away from Signal Iduna Park this summer.

Clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United and several others are all reported to be chasing the Norway international's signature.

Can Erling Haaland emulate Robert Lewandowski?

At just 21 years of age, Erling Haaland is still in his development phase but there have been few players better than him in the same age bracket. The Norwegian has scored 80 goals in 79 games for Borussia Dortmund. He previously scored 29 goals in 27 games for Red Bull Salzburg.

It goes without saying that the youngster's strike rate is beyond phenomenal but Lewandowski is absolutely right in this case. Over the years, fans have seen many generational talents become the talk of the town but they eventually fail to live up to their potential.

Whether the 21-year-old manages to enjoy the kind of longevity that has made Robert Lewandowski remains to be seen. The Pole has been on fire this season having scored 34 goals in 28 games across all competitions.

Haaland, meanwhile, has 23 goals to his name in 20 games despite struggling with injuries this season.

