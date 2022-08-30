"Just such a strange team" - Chris Sutton predicts the result for Southampton vs Chelsea Premier League clash 

Former English footballer Chris Sutton has predicted his results for the mid-week Premier League clashes, including the one between Chelsea and Southampton.

The English commentator believes Chelsea will grab a comfortable win against the Saints in Tuesday's clash. The Blues won their weekend tie 2-1 against Leicester City despite going down to 10 men in the first half.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



Agree with these? 🤔



Chris is up against



#BBCFootball Premier League predictions with @chris_sutton73 Agree with these?Chris is up against @drycleaningband and Arsenal fan Tom Dowse for the midweek fixtures. Premier League predictions with @chris_sutton73 👀Agree with these? 🔽🤔Chris is up against @drycleaningband and Arsenal fan Tom Dowse for the midweek fixtures. #BBCFootball

The Stamford Bridge outfit has made a wobbly start to the season. They worked hard to sneak in a 1-0 victory over struggling Everton on gameweek 1. The Blues then played well against Tottenham Hotspur but were pegged back by a late equalizer to draw the match 2-2. They were then hammered 3-0 by Leeds United, with new signing Kalidou Koulibaly getting the marching orders in the game.

They started brightly against the Foxes last weekend but lost Connor Gallagher to two yellow cards in the first 25 minutes. Chelsea dug deep to secure a 2-1 win over Leicester after that, with Raheem Sterling scoring both goals.

Based on their performances this season. Sutton is backing the Blues to defeat Southampton 2-1 on Tuesday. Making his prediction on BBC, he said:

''Chelsea walloped Southampton last season, winning 6-0. Southampton I felt were a bit unlucky at the weekend against Manchester United. I did predict a United win but I didn't predict a correct score.''

Sutton added that the Saints are a strange team owing to their varying performances. He said:

''Southampton are just such a strange team, I do like the way they play but I think Thomas Tuchel's side will edge this one.''

The Blues continue to struggle to convert chances in front of goal. They have parted ways with Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku (loan) and are yet to bring in a new centre-forward at the club.

Kai Havertz is the current starting striker with young Armando Broja as his backup. While Broja is yet to get a chance to prove his worth, Havertz continues to disappoint upfront.

Brighton and Hove Albion pushing to sign Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour

Before the transfer window slams shut in a couple of days, Chelsea continue to actively participate in the market. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Brighton & Hove Albion have approached the Blues for Billy Gilmour.

He has reported that negotiations are currently underway with a loan deal being a possibility.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



There's still nothing advanced for Christian Pulisic as of now. Brighton are pushing to sign Billy Gilmour from Chelsea as negotiations will continue today. It could be a loan move, final decision up to Thomas Tuchel.There's still nothing advanced for Christian Pulisic as of now. Brighton are pushing to sign Billy Gilmour from Chelsea as negotiations will continue today. It could be a loan move, final decision up to Thomas Tuchel. 🔵 #CFC There's still nothing advanced for Christian Pulisic as of now. https://t.co/WJY7xQGQvd

Gilmour made a bright start to his Chelsea career under Frank Lampard. He fell down the pecking order under Tuchel at the club and was loaned out to Norwich City last season.

The Scottish midfielder failed to make an impact with Norwich despite making 28 appearances for them last season. He has made a total of 22 appearances for the Blues senior team so far.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy