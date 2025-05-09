"Just talking about the money" - Gary Neville makes surprise comment on Arsene Wenger's controversial opinion as Manchester United reach UEL final

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has said he agrees with Arsene Wenger's comments on whether Europa League winners should get a place in the Champions League. He opined that the value of the trophy and the focus have shifted to money.

Ad

Speaking on 'The Overlap' podcast, Neville recently reiterated Wenger's thoughts, saying the Europa League winners should not get a place in the UEFA Champions League next season. He believes the clubs should look to win the Europa League just for the value of the tournament. Neville said (via Metro):

"I agree a little bit with Arsene Wenger [that Europa League winners shouldn’t earn direct passage to the Champions League] purely because every game we are watching at the moment, we are just talking about the money at stake. Nobody is talking about winning the Europa League to win a trophy."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"The UEFA Cup and the Cup Winners’ Cup used to be big trophies that clubs could win and you used to think ‘Wow, what an achievement.' Everything now is about a £60m game or a £100m game, the FA Cup has become devalued, really great competitions are becoming devalued."

After defeating Athletic Bilbao 7-1 on aggregate in the semifinals, Manchester United have reached this season's Europa League final. They will face Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao on May 21, despite both clubs struggling in the Premier League this season.

Ad

What did Arsene Wenger say about Manchester United and Europa League winners?

Arsene Wenger was on beIN SPORTS last week when he opined that the Europa League winners should not get a place in next season's Champions League. He argued that the Premier League already have five spots and that adding another via the Europa League is something UEFA need to check. He said (via Metro):

Ad

"No, they should qualify automatically for the Europa League again but not necessarily for the Champions League. Especially when you’re in the Premier League where already five teams qualify. I think it’s something [for UEFA] to think about and to review. On the other hand people will tell you that to keep the Europa League focused, interesting, and motivated, you need to give them that prize [of qualifying for the Champions League]."

While Manchester United beat Athletic Bilbao in the semifinals, Tottenham have reached the final for the first time after they defeated Bodo/Glimit in their last-four tie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More