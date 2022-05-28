"Just a toy for them to play with" - Paul Merson issues warning to Chelsea about new owners by pointing out Arsenal and Manchester United examples

Writing for the Daily Star, Paul Merson has claimed that Chelsea could end up becoming just a toy for their new American owners, just like in the cases of Arsenal and Manchester United.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United have owners who also own NFL teams. Arsenal’s Stan Kroenke is the owner of the LA Rams team as well that are currently winning the Super Bowl. At the same time, Arsenal have been struggling to compete with the biggest teams for a number of years.

Additionally, Manchester United's owners, the Glazers, also own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won the 2021 Super Bowl. Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly also owns multiple teams such as the LA Dodgers, the eSports organization Cloud9, and the fantasy sports company DraftKings. He also owns a minority stake in the LA Sparks team.

Paul Merson believes that this is bound to result in the owner treating Chelsea just like a toy:

It's a relief for everyone at Stamford Bridge that Todd Boehly's takeover has gone through and they can finally sign players again. But Chelsea is just a toy for them to play with.

He added:

Look at all the other American owners in the Premier League - their US sports teams all do better than the teams they own over here. Look at Stan Kroenke at Arsenal. Why are the LA Rams winning the Super Bowl while Arsenal are coming fifth? Because that's where their priorities are.

Could Chelsea become like Arsenal and Manchester United in the future?

Roman Abramovich has commandeered Chelsea through its most glorious period in history. Last season's Champions League winners, Chelsea only won the Club World Cup this season and were unlucky with injuries in the other competitions.

Still, both Arsenal and Manchester United have largely felt owner-related problems once the likes of Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson left the club. The Blues are lucky with respect to Thomas Tuchel, who has outlined his intentions to stay at the club multiple times.

Additionally, Chelsea are also set to lose a plethora of stars in the upcoming transfer window. While new signings can be expected, Chelsea also have a range of youngsters out on loan and in the squad who can help the club in the coming time. Paul Merson might be right in believing that Chelsea is set to follow a similar path like Arsenal and Manchester United.

Still, Roman Abramovich will be leaving the club in good shape, and the Blues can be expected to undergo a revival soon.

