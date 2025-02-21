“Just win both legs”, “Tell Madrid to meet me in the final” - Barcelona fans react as Catalan giants learn UEFA Champions League last-16 opponent

Fans are happy after learning Barcelona's opponents in the upcoming Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League. The Blaugrana are set to face S.L. Benfica in the first leg on March 5, at Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal. The second leg will take place at Estadio Olimpic Lluis Companys on March 11.

Barca have been having a great season, especially in the Champions League. They won six out of their eight league matches, qualifying directly for the Round of 16. The Catalan club finished second on the table with 19 points while losing only one game.

After the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw was announced, Barca fans made social media expressing their excitement and confidence about facing Benfica next. Here are some of the reactions from X:

One fan wrote:

"Just win both legs."

Another added:

"Tell Madrid to meet me in the finals Visca Barca 🔥❤️🔥❤️❤️"

"We used to pray for times like this 😭😭," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"Barcelona have the easiest part to the final We must not let this slip"

Another tweeted:

"Pray for Benfica"

"Such a complicated game. There is no easy game ever. Go barca Go💪💪❤️💙," posted another.

One user wrote:

"Easy win for Barcelona. This might be our easiest route to the champions league trophy"

While another wrote:

"Barcelona always get easy draws in the UCL. Wonder why they never reach the semi finals?"

Back in January, the Catalan side played against Benfica in their seventh fixture of the UEFA Champions League this season. The match ended in a 5-4 win for the Blaugrana at Estádio da Luz.

Hansi Flick on Barcelona facing Benfica in UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick shared his thoughts on his squad playing against Benfica in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. While many believe that the Catalan side received an easy opponent, the German manager was not one to dismiss the Liga Portugal club as a threat. He told the press (via Football España):

"It’s a complicated match.They are doing well and we already saw it. In this round of the Champions League there is no easy opponent. It will be a tough tie."

Flick also mentioned their recent match against Benfica and added (via the club's official website):

"Benfica is a difficult opponent because they play very well. They caused us a lot of problems in the league phase match."

Barcelona and Benfica have faced each other in 10 matches. The Blaugrana have bagged four wins while the Eagles managed two and the rest four ended in a draw. The Portuguese club have won five games, drawn two, and lost three in the UEFA Champions League this season.

