"Just winning the Premier League doesn't make them an iconic team" - Graeme Souness aims dig at Manchester City despite title win

Former Liverpool star Graeme Souness has aimed a dig at Manchester City following their latest Premier League triumph. The pundit said that winning the league title isn't enough to consider the Cityzens an iconic side.

Recall that City held their nerves and pipped Arsenal and Liverpool to claim the Premier League title this season. They've now won the title in the last four years - a first by any Premier League team - making it six triumphs since Pep Guardiola arrived in 2016 - a clear demonstration of their incredible domestic dominance.

Expand Tweet

Following their latest success, the City side have been hailed as one of the best the division has witnessed. However, Souness doesn't think they're worth all the hype yet.

The former Liverpool star believes that all this success in the Premier League isn't enough to consider the Cityzens an iconic side. According to him, Guardiola's men still need to replicate their success in the Champions League - which they have won just once - to attain elite level.

“Manchester City have dominated the Premier League for the past four years, but their monopoly won’t last forever,” the Scotsman said in the latest episode of William Hill‘s new podcast 'Three Up Front'.

“Just winning the Premier League doesn’t make them an iconic team, they’ve got to be serial winners of the Champions League.

The pundit went on to take a shot at Manchester City's broader recognition and cultural impact, saying that it'd take about a decade before their impact will spread across the world, like Liverpool and Manchester United.

Expand Tweet

“You see people across the world wearing a Liverpool shirt or a Manchester United shirt, and I’m sure that’ll happen with City, but I think we’re a decade away from that,” he added.

The Cityzens won the title by just two points, as Arsenal gave them a run for their money, in one of the toughest title races in recent years.

What's next for Manchester City?

After making history by claiming the Premier League title last week, Manchester City will look to complete a domestic double by adding the FA Cup to their cabinet this weekend.

Pep Guardiola's men go head-to-head with their local rivals Manchester United in the final of the tournament on Saturday (May 25). The game will be played at the iconic Wembley Stadium at 1500 hours local time.

Although the Cityzens are heads-on favourites to clinch the title, Manchester United will fancy their chances, as they will be motivated to end the season with silverware after finishing a lowly eighth in the league.