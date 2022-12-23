“Just a worse Timo Werner” - Liverpool attacker gets brutally trolled for his ‘unacceptable’ performance against Manchester City

Liverpool lost 3-2 to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Thursday (December 22). Fans have brutally criticised Darwin Nunez for his series of horrendous misses.

The Reds fought back twice in the game but eventually came up short to see their defence of the League Cup end in the Round of 16. However, the game could've taken a different course had Nunez taken his chances clinically. The Uruguayan squandered three clear opportunities from the same angle.

In the 42nd minute, when the score was 1-1, Jose Gomez released Nunez into space with a looping cross, but the striker dragged his effort wide.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad FT: Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool.



Manchester City are through to the Quarter-Finals of the Carabao Cup!

Five minutes later, Nunez was at the receiving end of another perfect cross, this time from Andrew Robertson, but once again, he steered his shot inches off target.

Midway through the second half, the 23-year-old found himself through on goal for a third time, with Gomez the creator once more. Nunez, though, contrived to waste that one too.

Liverpool fans were frustrated by his wastefulness and vented it out on Twitter, with one deeming the striker's performance 'unacceptable'. A Chelsea fan took the opportunity to draw parallels between Nunez and Werner, calling the Reds striker 'worse' than the former Chelsea hitman.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Nunez's hat-trick of misses:

SJ @316simsim Nunez has missed from the same angle 3 times. In fact he has not even hit the target while without any immediate pressure behind him.

Why are we lying to ourselves about this guy?



Why are we lying to ourselves about this guy?

Troll Football @TrollFootball Darwin Nunez against Man City



Darwin Nunez against Man City

Laurie @LFCLaurie I love Nunez and still back him to be great for us, but he’s an £85m striker.



That means you should be scoring those goals and having an instant impact. Today was unacceptable.

george @StokeyyG2 Darwin Nunez might just be the funniest footballer of all time. Darwin Nunez might just be the funniest footballer of all time.

Conn @ConnCFC Nunez is just a worse Timo Werner Nunez is just a worse Timo Werner

Trey @UTDTrey Surprises me everyday how ass this Nunez guy is Surprises me everyday how ass this Nunez guy is

zak🪡 @ZakKnowsBall Nunez taking a quick glance at the linesman after every BCM Nunez taking a quick glance at the linesman after every BCM https://t.co/KUiqeMg15w

“ @Livehpool When I catch who scouted Nunez When I catch who scouted Nunez https://t.co/eO0KH5fPGO

Manchester City and Liverpool serve up a festive treat

Manchester City versus Liverpool is perhaps the biggest rivalry in England. The heavyweights have contested some epic clashes in recent history, and last night's was among the best so far.

Five goals, quality strikes, two comebacks and some huge misses - the game had it all, serving the fans a festive treat ahead of Christmas.

GOAL @goal Manchester City beat Liverpool for the first time this season

City and the Reds have already met twice this season, in the Community Shield and the Premier League, with Jurgen Klopp's men winning on both occasions.

A third win in a row seemed on the horizon when the Sky Blues announced their lineup, with many of their first-team stars on the bench. However, the reigning English champions took their chances clinically, while Liverpool were left to rue their missed opportunities.

