“Just a worse Timo Werner” - Liverpool attacker gets brutally trolled for his ‘unacceptable’ performance against Manchester City

Liverpool lost 3-2 to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Thursday (December 22). Fans have brutally criticised Darwin Nunez for his series of horrendous misses.
The Reds fought back twice in the game but eventually came up short to see their defence of the League Cup end in the Round of 16. However, the game could've taken a different course had Nunez taken his chances clinically. The Uruguayan squandered three clear opportunities from the same angle.
In the 42nd minute, when the score was 1-1, Jose Gomez released Nunez into space with a looping cross, but the striker dragged his effort wide.
Five minutes later, Nunez was at the receiving end of another perfect cross, this time from Andrew Robertson, but once again, he steered his shot inches off target.
Midway through the second half, the 23-year-old found himself through on goal for a third time, with Gomez the creator once more. Nunez, though, contrived to waste that one too.
Liverpool fans were frustrated by his wastefulness and vented it out on Twitter, with one deeming the striker's performance 'unacceptable'. A Chelsea fan took the opportunity to draw parallels between Nunez and Werner, calling the Reds striker 'worse' than the former Chelsea hitman.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Nunez's hat-trick of misses:
Manchester City and Liverpool serve up a festive treat
Manchester City versus Liverpool is perhaps the biggest rivalry in England. The heavyweights have contested some epic clashes in recent history, and last night's was among the best so far.
Five goals, quality strikes, two comebacks and some huge misses - the game had it all, serving the fans a festive treat ahead of Christmas.
City and the Reds have already met twice this season, in the Community Shield and the Premier League, with Jurgen Klopp's men winning on both occasions.
A third win in a row seemed on the horizon when the Sky Blues announced their lineup, with many of their first-team stars on the bench. However, the reigning English champions took their chances clinically, while Liverpool were left to rue their missed opportunities.