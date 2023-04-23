"Justice has been made" – Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku reacts after his 1 match ban was overturned by Italian Federation

Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku has expressed his belief that the Italian Federation's decision to cancel his one-match ban highlights a growing determination to tackle racism. The ban overturn will allow Lukaku to participate in the highly anticipated second leg of the Coppa Italia against Juventus next week, injecting fresh excitement into the match.

Initially, the Chelsea striker faced expulsion from the game after receiving a red card during the first leg in Turin on April 4, resulting from a second yellow card for a seemingly provocative goal celebration. In truth, however, the Juventus fanbase at Curva Sud had been hurling racist taunts at the Belgian striker, prompting his response.

Inter's initial appeal against the red card was rejected earlier this week, sparking nationwide outrage, especially in light of Juventus' successful appeal to have the Curva Sud open against Napoli.

The tides have shifted dramatically, however, with Inter's powerful official statement on Friday highlighting that Lukaku would have been the "only victim and guilty party" in this twisted saga. Now, the striker has broken his silence, sharing a brief statement with ANSA (via Football Italia):

“I am really happy for this decision taken by FIGC President who has proven great sensibility. I believe that thanks to his intervention, justice has been made, giving a signal to the world of sport. It was proved that there is a desire to fight racism.”

Chelsea expect Lukaku's return as Inter deal with financial constraints

Inter Milan's pursuit of a permanent deal for Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku has come to a screeching halt. Reliable insiders have informed Football Insider that the Italian powerhouse has no intention of making the Belgian striker's stay a lasting one. The financial burden that accompanies Lukaku's signature has proved too much for the Serie A side, causing them to retreat from the negotiating table.

Lukaku, now 29, moved to Stamford Bridge in a lavish £97.5 million deal in 2021, after his initial stint with Chelsea failed to live up to expectations. Yet, the prodigious goalscorer struggled to acclimatize himself to the unique demands of the Premier League once more. As a result, Chelsea appear ready to accept a minor loss on their investment in order to part ways with the towering Belgian.

However, the price tag is still hefty enough to deter Inter Milan from submitting a bid that would satiate the Blues' demands. The Nerazzurri's financial state is far from capable of handling such an extravagant expenditure, forcing them to rule themselves out of the race for Lukaku's services.

