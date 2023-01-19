"Justice for Ronaldo" - Twitter erupts as Manchester United drop points against Palace and Casemiro gets suspended

Manchester United suffered a massive blow to their hopes of a title challenge after a dramatic 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Tuesday (January 18). Bruno Fernandes gave the Red Devils the lead, but Michael Olise's last-gasp free-kick drew the Eagles level.

It was a cagey first half, with challenges flying in as both sides looked to get a foothold in the game. Manchester United's new signing, Wout Weghorst, went close with a header in the 31st minute, which sailed just over Palace goalkeeper Vincent Guaita's net.

Palace have had issues in front of goal as of late, but Odsonne Edouard went close in the 40th minute with a deflected strike. Red Devils goalkeeper David de Gea produced a phenomenal save to deny the Eagles striker.

A moment of brilliance from Christian Eriksen provided Erik ten Hag's side with the opener in the 43rd minute. The Dane played the ball to Marcus Rashford, who waited for the midfielder to make an advancing run. The English attacker played the ball back into the midfielder's path. Eriksen then pulled the ball back for Bruno Fernandes, who took one touch and sent a delightful effort past Guaita.

The second half was less enthralling, with United getting a hold on proceedings. The Red Devils were aggrieved with not being awarded a penalty in the 72nd minute. Scott McTominay went down in the Palace box under a challenge from Chris Richards. However, VAR ruled that there was no clear foul.

De Gea pulled off another magnificent stop to prevent Marc Guehi from heading home an equalizer in the 75th minute. The Spaniard was barely tested but produced the goods when called upon.

Casemiro ruled himself out of Manchester United's crunch clash with the Gunners on Sunday after a reckless challenge in the 79th minute saw him booked. He will now be suspended for the game at the Emirates Stadium.

It got worse for Ten Hag's men in the 90+1st minute when Olise sent an audacious free-kick past De Gea to dent the Red Devils' title hopes. The Red Devils nearly equalized through Casemiro but couldn't convert Fernandes' corner in the 90+3rd minute.

Manchester United moved above Newcastle United into third but threw away a vital victory. They trail league leaders Arsenal by eight points, who they meet on Sunday (January 22). One fan reckons justice has been served for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club unceremoniously last November.

Here's how Twitter reacted to United's clumsy 1-1- draw with Palace:

AI @nonewthing It is quite obvious, isn't it, that Olise is better than Antony? It is quite obvious, isn't it, that Olise is better than Antony?

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Ten Hag fuming walking off the pitch shaking his head. #MUFC Ten Hag fuming walking off the pitch shaking his head. #MUFC 🔴🇳🇱

𝟏𝟎𝟎𝐓𝐇 goal contributions for Bruno Femandes with Manchester United in 153 games. 𝐈𝐍𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐄. • 𝟓𝟓 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐋𝐒.• 𝟒𝟓 𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐒.𝟏𝟎𝟎𝐓𝐇 goal contributions for Bruno Femandes with Manchester United in 153 games. 𝐈𝐍𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐄. • 𝟓𝟓 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐋𝐒.• 𝟒𝟓 𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐒.𝟏𝟎𝟎𝐓𝐇 goal contributions for Bruno Femandes with Manchester United in 153 games. 𝐈𝐍𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐄. 🎩 https://t.co/tVHGrLBPBb

Provider. Christian Eriksen has registered 7 Premier League assists so far this season. Only Kevin De Bruyne (10) has more.Provider. Christian Eriksen has registered 7 Premier League assists so far this season. Only Kevin De Bruyne (10) has more.Provider. 🎯 https://t.co/VXnw3trZAJ

Trey @UTDTrey Just a draw and it hurts so bad, how are Chelsea fans surviving with 7 losses in 10 games Just a draw and it hurts so bad, how are Chelsea fans surviving with 7 losses in 10 games😭

AB @AbsoluteBruno 2nd most assists and he cost us absolutely nothing, Eriksen wasn’t just a bargain we absolutely robbed Brentford 2nd most assists and he cost us absolutely nothing, Eriksen wasn’t just a bargain we absolutely robbed Brentford 😭 https://t.co/oQiE7pCvAQ

🔰 Flex 🔰 @FlexUTD The difference in AWB is ridiculous! Tactically bang on! Composure bang on! Decision making bang on & oh yeah, you can't get past him like before lol The difference in AWB is ridiculous! Tactically bang on! Composure bang on! Decision making bang on & oh yeah, you can't get past him like before lol

💎 @TJayyyy_1 AWB seeing zaha try to feint and stepover his way past him AWB seeing zaha try to feint and stepover his way past him https://t.co/4ZveaJRqn3

Ten Hag winning games since binning Ronaldo https://t.co/wH3Pk6WTTf

M🍥 @M_utdred Man United under Ten Hag Man United under Ten Hag https://t.co/wl5PdR0H00

Jordan @FourFourJordan We just unlocked our ‘Casemiro didn’t play’ excuse We just unlocked our ‘Casemiro didn’t play’ excuse https://t.co/7xBzQQ0dOl

THATS MY GOAT 🐐 @yungsog_ Rashford was poor man has so many chances to play others in Rashford was poor man has so many chances to play others in

Stewart @Stew_Del Man United tied and they might lose to Arsenal over the weekend?? Yeah this is justice for Ronaldo Man United tied and they might lose to Arsenal over the weekend?? Yeah this is justice for Ronaldo

A special strike from a special player. No team has conceded more direct free-kick goals in the Premier League this season than Man Utd:◎ Lucas Digne (Nov 2022)◉ Michael Olise (Jan 2023)A special strike from a special player. No team has conceded more direct free-kick goals in the Premier League this season than Man Utd:◎ Lucas Digne (Nov 2022)◉ Michael Olise (Jan 2023)A special strike from a special player. ✨ https://t.co/BPlfMBhQtw

Stunner. 🤯 Michael Olise has now scored a Direct Free Kick in consecutive Premier League seasons.Stunner. 🤯 https://t.co/1iyspAl0kS

THEE REALIST MAGP @therealmagp We’re gonna get thrashed by arsenal We’re gonna get thrashed by arsenal

Susanoo no Mikoto @Ridwanllahh United deserved that L tonight very rubbish and lazy performance United deserved that L tonight very rubbish and lazy performance

Manchester United reportedly tie Alejandro Garnacho down to a long-term deal

Garnacho looks to have extended his stay at Manchester United.

Garnacho has enjoyed a meteoric rise at Old Trafford this season, scoring two goals and providing five assists in 17 games across competitions. The Argentine teenager has been a prominent member of Ten Hag's side.

His contract was set to expire in 2024 but it appears that the Red Devils have tied him down to a new long-term deal. Reports claim that Garnacho has put pen to paper on a six-year contract extension.

This means the former Atletico Madrid academy graduate is now tied to the Premier League club until 2029. The new deal also stops rumors growing over Real Madrid pursuing the winger.

