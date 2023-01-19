"Justice for Ronaldo" - Twitter erupts as Manchester United drop points against Palace and Casemiro gets suspended

Manchester United suffered a massive blow to their hopes of a title challenge after a dramatic 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Tuesday (January 18). Bruno Fernandes gave the Red Devils the lead, but Michael Olise's last-gasp free-kick drew the Eagles level.
It was a cagey first half, with challenges flying in as both sides looked to get a foothold in the game. Manchester United's new signing, Wout Weghorst, went close with a header in the 31st minute, which sailed just over Palace goalkeeper Vincent Guaita's net.
Palace have had issues in front of goal as of late, but Odsonne Edouard went close in the 40th minute with a deflected strike. Red Devils goalkeeper David de Gea produced a phenomenal save to deny the Eagles striker.
A moment of brilliance from Christian Eriksen provided Erik ten Hag's side with the opener in the 43rd minute. The Dane played the ball to Marcus Rashford, who waited for the midfielder to make an advancing run. The English attacker played the ball back into the midfielder's path. Eriksen then pulled the ball back for Bruno Fernandes, who took one touch and sent a delightful effort past Guaita.
The second half was less enthralling, with United getting a hold on proceedings. The Red Devils were aggrieved with not being awarded a penalty in the 72nd minute. Scott McTominay went down in the Palace box under a challenge from Chris Richards. However, VAR ruled that there was no clear foul.
De Gea pulled off another magnificent stop to prevent Marc Guehi from heading home an equalizer in the 75th minute. The Spaniard was barely tested but produced the goods when called upon.
Casemiro ruled himself out of Manchester United's crunch clash with the Gunners on Sunday after a reckless challenge in the 79th minute saw him booked. He will now be suspended for the game at the Emirates Stadium.
It got worse for Ten Hag's men in the 90+1st minute when Olise sent an audacious free-kick past De Gea to dent the Red Devils' title hopes. The Red Devils nearly equalized through Casemiro but couldn't convert Fernandes' corner in the 90+3rd minute.
Manchester United moved above Newcastle United into third but threw away a vital victory. They trail league leaders Arsenal by eight points, who they meet on Sunday (January 22). One fan reckons justice has been served for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club unceremoniously last November.
Manchester United reportedly tie Alejandro Garnacho down to a long-term deal
Garnacho has enjoyed a meteoric rise at Old Trafford this season, scoring two goals and providing five assists in 17 games across competitions. The Argentine teenager has been a prominent member of Ten Hag's side.
His contract was set to expire in 2024 but it appears that the Red Devils have tied him down to a new long-term deal. Reports claim that Garnacho has put pen to paper on a six-year contract extension.
This means the former Atletico Madrid academy graduate is now tied to the Premier League club until 2029. The new deal also stops rumors growing over Real Madrid pursuing the winger.