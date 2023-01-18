Manchester United attacker agrees long-term contract extension until 2029: Reports 

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has reportedly agreed terms over a new six-year contract with the club. The Argentine teenager has been locked in talks with the Red Devils over extending his current deal.

Garnacho, 18, has enjoyed a breakout season at Old Trafford, scoring two goals and contributing five assists in 17 games across competitions. The attacker was instrumental in United's 2-1 comeback win over Manchester City on the derby last Saturday (January 14), assisting Marcus Rashford's winner.

According to Football Transfers, the Red Devils have agreed to pay Garnacho more than £30,000 per week alongside significant bonuses for goals and performance-related targets. Real Madrid were touted with interest as speculation grew over his future at Old Trafford due to the prolonged contract negotiations. However, Manchester United seem to have tied down their emerging left-winger to a lengthy deal that includes the option of a further year.

Garnacho has made an impact throughout the campaign. He scored his first senior goal for the club in a 1-0 UEFA Europa League win over Real Sociedad on November 3. In doing so, the Argentine became the youngest foreign player to score for the club in European competition.

Garnacho then scored a phenomenal last-gasp winner in United's 2-1 win over Fulham in their last fixture before the FIFA World Cup break. Erik ten Hag has heralded the teenager's emergence in his side, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"He has a skill that I don’t see many players in the Premier League having - he beats players one-on-one."

The Dutch coach added:

"He’s learnt in the last months about how to play in a team, how to live, how to do the right things in the week, how to have the right attitude on the training ground and you see how he’s acting as a team player and with his individual skills that can make the difference."

Manchester United are willing to allow Shola Shoretire to leave on loan this month

Shola Shoretire (right) may depart the Red Devils on loan.

While Garnacho appears to have extended his stay at Old Trafford, a Manchester United teenager who may depart this month on loan is Shoretire. According to the Manchester Evening News, Ten Hag is prepared for the English attacker to leave on loan to gain more game time and develop further. The Dutch coach rates the 18-year-old highly.

They are yet to receive any offers for Shoretire, but it is expected that the Red Devils will accept if a suitor comes in with a loan offer. He made his senior debut for the side in a 3-1 win over Newcastle United in 2021.

Shoretire has made 12 appearances for Manchester United's U21s this season, scoring six goals and contributing an assist. He is a wide-forward, who likes to drift inside and has an eye for goal.

