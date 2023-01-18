Manchester United prodigy Alejandro Garnacho wanted by European giants if he fails to sign contract extension: Reports

According to the Independent, Real Madrid are interested in Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho. This is after the 18-year-old rejected the Red Devils' latest contract extension proposal.

Garnacho is currently on a wage of £7,000 per week at United. The player's role in the squad, however, has been crucial. In 15 games for the senior team this season, Garnacho has provided five assists and has scored two goals.

He also produced a sensational cameo against Manchester City this past weekend. Garnacho assisted Rashford for the winner and was electric throughout his presence on the pitch.

Manchester United reportedly offered the player a new deal of £20,000 per week, which has been rejected by the Spain-born Argentine attacker. His current deal with the Red Devils will expire on June 2024.

Real Madrid are closely monitoring the situation and could pounce on the chance to take the young jewel away from Old Trafford.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Real Madrid are keen on Alejandro Garnacho if an extension isn’t agreed with United. #rmalive | Real Madrid are keen on Alejandro Garnacho if an extension isn’t agreed with United. @Independent 🚨| Real Madrid are keen on Alejandro Garnacho if an extension isn’t agreed with United. @Independent #rmalive https://t.co/1uPfpkffDz

According to the Mirror, apart from Los Blancos, Juventus are also interested in Alejandro Garnacho.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes showered praise on Alejandro Garnacho for his display against Manchester City

Alejandro Garnacho

Paul Scholes was left impressed with what he saw from Alejandro Garnacho during Manchester United's win in the derby against Manchester City.

Speaking on BT Sport after the game, Scholes said (via Mirror):

"I think a special mention for Garnacho as well. It was a massive influence when he came on. I’d argue a bit more of an influence than Antony was. He’s shown when he came into the game he can be so quick, it looks like he’s going to score goals, runs through all the time, and makes United look really dangerous."

Substitute Jack Grealish gave Pep Guardiola's team the lead in the 60th minute of the match at Old Trafford on January 14. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford scored in quick succession to turn the tide in the home team's favor.

Erik ten Hag's side moved to the fourth place in the league table with the win and are currently one point behind defending champions Manchester City. They have the same number of points as Newcastle, at third.

When Football Was Better @FootballInT80s 6 of the double winning Manchester United team of 1994.



Interviews so different to today’s nonsense. 6 of the double winning Manchester United team of 1994. Interviews so different to today’s nonsense. https://t.co/vhNtCzQuFL

They will play league leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on January 22. The Red Devils are the only team to defeat Arsenal in the league this season.

A repeat performance from Old Trafford earlier in the season will see Erik ten Hag's team move within six points of the Gunners.

Poll : 0 votes