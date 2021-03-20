Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo named Serie A player of the year for 2019/20 season

Cristiano Ronaldo’s trophy cabinet is already full of silverware, but the Juventus ace recently added another feather to his cap.

The Portuguese was belatedly awarded the Serie A Player of the Year for the 2019/20 season this week. The award ceremony could not be held last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the winners were finally announced and it is no surprise to see Cristiano Ronaldo bag top honors.

The Juventus ace scored 37 goals in 46 games for his team last season. He found the back of the net 31 times in the league, helping the Bianconeri lift their ninth consecutive Serie A title.

After winning his second Player of the year award since moving to Italy, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to express his delight.

“I could not have been happier and more proud of the Player of the Year distinction obtained for the second time since I arrived in Italy. Thank you very much for this recognition to the Italian Footballers' Association, Juventus, my teammates, and our fans,” wrote the Portuguese.

Cristiano Ronaldo also took the opportunity to thank the unsung heroes at the Turin-based club.

“However, allow me today to dedicate this award to all those unknown to the general public who work daily to make Juventus one of the greatest clubs in the world. Behind our collective glory and our individual triumphs, there is always a huge entourage of professionals who give their all so that we don't lack for anything. They are true heroes,” wrote Cristiano Ronaldo.

Premier League ✅

La Liga ✅

Serie A ✅



Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane are the only players to win player of the season in 3 of Europe’s top 5 leagues. pic.twitter.com/8P0C08O9Xp — TC. (@totalcristiano) March 20, 2021

The Portuguese also remained hopeful of a good end to Juventus' season.

“Finally, I would like to promise the whole Juventus universe that we will continue to work until the last day because we can still, all together, have reasons to celebrate this season. Until the end!” he wrote.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled to inspire Juventus this season

Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s best efforts, Juventus are still ten points behind current Serie A leaders Inter Milan. They were also knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Porto last week. As such, the Portuguese’s triumph at the annual awards will provide some much-needed respite for the player.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Header against Sampdoria is named Serie A Goal of the season 19/20



What a header it was 🔥✈️🐐 pic.twitter.com/6F7QOCkCR1 — Everything Cristiano (@EverythingCR7_) March 20, 2021

Juventus women team star Cristiana Girelli also took home the top prize in the women’s category and was among the six Bianconeri players in the Team of the Year. Cristiano Ronaldo was joined by Paulo Dybala and Leonardo Bonucci in the men’s Team of the Year.