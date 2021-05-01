Juventus cannot afford Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes despite "loving him" 

Juventus CFO Fabio Paratici has said that he "fell in love" with the current Manchester United talisman, Bruno Fernandes. Still, the Turin-based side cannot afford to sign the Portuguese superstar.

Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January last season. Since then, the 26-year-old has been the main man at the club.

However, Juventus have been long-term admirers of Bruno Fernandes, even when the Portuguese used to play for Udinese.

Juventus cannot afford Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes

Despite being one of Italy's biggest clubs, Juventus CFO Fabio Paratici has said the club are in no position to afford Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes. According to Calciomercato, both AC Milan and Juventus tried to acquire the services of the Portuguese but failed in their respective attempts.

Bruno Fernandes had a 5-year spell in Italy, playing with the likes of Udinese and Sampdoria before leaving for Sporting Lisbon in Portugal. During his time at Udinese, Juventus were interested in bringing in Bruno Fernandes, but the deal never materialized.

In today's football bubble, it is almost impossible for any clubs to afford Bruno Fernandes. Manchester United have reportedly put a €120 million price tag to keep rivals away from their prized asset. Juventus' Fabio Paratici says the Old Lady regret not signing the 26-year-old Portuguese when he was available.

According to the source, Juventus made two failed attempts to sign Bruno Fernandes. The first came in 2015 when he used to play for Udinese and then again in 2019 when he played for Sporting. Eventually, Manchester United got lucky and bought the Portuguese in January 2020 for €55 million.

Bruno Fernandes has turned Manchester United's fortunes around. Since joining, Fernandes has taken the Red Devils to another level with his goals and assists. Even this season, the Portuguese has contributed 26 goals and 16 assists in all competitions.