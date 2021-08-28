Juventus agree to personal terms with Everton star: Reports

With just a few days left before the summer transfer window closes, time is running out for Juventus to replace the big hole left at the club following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

According to multiple reports, Juventus are in pursuit of Moise Kean, who was sold to Everton by the club two years ago. Kean is open to a return to Juventus and does not want to spend another season at Everton. According to the report, Kean and Juventus have already agreed upon personal terms and everything is in order for him to join the club.

There have been various reports as to how Moise Kean’s deal will be structured. Some reports speak of a loan deal for the player with a €25 million obligation to buy next year. However, other reports state that a simple loan deal will be sanctioned by Everton without any future obligations.

Juventus are exploring their options at the moment

Moise Kean in action for Premier League side Eveton.

Everton will want Juventus to have a fixed obligation to buy the player considering Moise Kean is not a part of new manager Rafa Benitez’s plans. Kean has only appeared in the early stages of the Carabao Cup for Everton which could be seen as an indication of his place in the pecking order at Goodison Park.

Other options being explored by Juventus include Maurio Icardi, Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca, who were linked with the club in the winter transfer window in January.

Moise Kean will want to Juventus in the closing stages of the transfer window because he is familiar with manager Massimiliano Allegri's style of play. It was Allegri who gave Kean a handful of first-team appearances when he was just a teenager in both domestic and European competitions.

