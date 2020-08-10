Juventus announce player of the season

Juventus took to their Twitter account to announce the winner of their MVP of the Year award. In what was a mixed campaign for the Bianconeri, Cristiano Ronaldo was unsurprisingly named as their Player of the Season.

The Portuguese hitman was at his brilliant best and spearheaded Juventus to their ninth successive Serie A triumph and also became the first player in the club's history to score over 30 league goals.

Additionally, Ronaldo was also Juventus' saviour on most matchdays and made them a force to be reckoned with in the Serie A despite their inconsistency. In Europe, however, not even Ronaldo's heroics could prevent the Bianconeri from suffering elimination.

Juventus were beaten on away goals by Lyon after a 2-2 aggregate scoreline and failed in Europe for the second season running, having been beaten by Ajax last time around. Nonetheless, Ronaldo was the lone warrior on the night, as he scored two goals to win the game for Juventus in the second leg despite suffering elimination by the slightest of margins.

In an official statement, Juventus confirmed that Ronaldo had won the MVP of the Season award and posted a brilliant tribute to their talisman.

Cristiano Ronaldo bags Juventus MVP award ahead of Dybala

"For decades no one had managed to achieve 30 goals just in the league for a Juventus, and Ronaldo, who reached this milestone in record time, often proved decisive and fundamental. Some, even extraordinary: do you remember his stunning header against Sampdoria at Marassi?"

"For his goals, his class, his coolness, his leadership, and his being an absolute champion, Cristiano Ronaldo was the most voted player by the Juventus fans throughout the year."

Dybala was also in stunning form for Juventus in the 2019-20 season

With a staggering total of 37 goals in all competitions, 31 of which came in Serie A, Ronaldo led from the front and enjoyed yet another prolific season in front of goal. The Juventus frontman has shown no signs of slowing down and is banging in the goals at the age of 35.

After their Champions League disappointment, Maurizio Sarri was relieved of his duties, with Juventus legend Andrea Pirlo taking his place at the helm.

Ronaldo will look to carry on from where he left off and spearhead Juventus to new heights next season, as they continue to chase the European Cup that has eluded them for more than two decades now.

