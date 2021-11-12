Juventus and Barcelona to battle it out for Bundesliga star amid interest from Chelsea and Liverpool - Reports

Juventus and Barcelona have reportedly joined the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria. The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Liverpool in the past.

According to El Nacional, Juventus and Barcelona are keen to sign a top-quality defensive midfielder, and have identified Denis Zakaria as their main transfer target.

The Swiss midfielder joined Borussia Moenchengladbach from Young Boys in the summer of 2017. Zakaria has developed into one of the best holding midfielders in the Bundesliga during his four-and-a-half seasons with the club.

He has gone on to make 138 appearances for Moenchengladbach in all competitions and has contributed eleven goals. Zakaria has also amassed 38 international appearances for Switzerland and has scored three goals for his national side.

Zakaria played a key role in Switzerland's run to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, during which they beat France in the round of 16 stage on penalties. They were eventually knocked out by Luis Enrique's Spain side.

Juventus and Barcelona have endured dismal starts to their respective 2021-22 campaigns. Juventus are currently in eighth place in the Serie A table after winning just five of their opening 12 league games this season.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the La Liga table after winning just four of their opening twelve league games this season. The Catalan giants parted ways with Dutch tactician Ronald Koeman and have hired former midfielder Xavi Hernandez as their new manager.

Juventus' lack of quality and strength in depth in midfield is proving to be a massive source of concern for the club. Barcelona are reportedly looking to sign a long-term replacement for the aging Sergio Busquets. The Spanish veteran has struggled to maintain consistency in recent years and is approaching the latter stages of his career.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Man United, Tottenham and Arsenal have all reportedly been dealt a blow over Denis Zakaria - with the Monchengladbach star wanting a Barcelona move Man United, Tottenham and Arsenal have all reportedly been dealt a blow over Denis Zakaria - with the Monchengladbach star wanting a Barcelona move https://t.co/BfNozmfHw4

Juventus and Barcelona could face competition from multiple Premier League clubs for Denis Zakaria

FC Augsburg v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga

Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are all reportedly interested in signing Borussia Moenchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria. Manchester City are reportedly looking for replacements for veteran midfielder Fernandinho.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is looking to replace the injured Granit Xhaka, who has been ruled out for a length period due to a MCL injury.

barcacentre @barcacentre Barcelona are monitoring the situation of Denis Zakaria (24), whose contract expires next summer. [sport] Barcelona are monitoring the situation of Denis Zakaria (24), whose contract expires next summer. [sport] https://t.co/F3n9fEUqgG

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Juventus and Barcelona could look to get the upperhand in the race to sign Zakaria by tabling an offer in January for the Swiss international. Borussia Moenchengladbach are reportedly seeking a fee in the region of £40 million for the Swiss star.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee