Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo reveals tactics used to beat Barcelona

Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 on Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League to secure the top spot in Group G.

Two penalties from Cristiano Ronaldo and a wondergoal from Weston McKennie were enough to sweep aside a poor Barcelona team.

Barcelona went into the match on top of Group G, with only a loss by 3 goals or more capable of knocking them off their perch.

Juventus completely dominated the lacklustre Barcelona side, and Andrea Pirlo was ecstatic that his team followed through on his gameplan. Speaking after the game, the Italian explained:

“It was important for our journey that we pick up where we left off in the derby. When you start with that focus, concentration and determination, then the quality emerges. We had prepared the match to create superiority in midfield with three against their two, the midfielders like Weston McKennie able to push up, as we knew they had difficulty stopping them pushing up through the middle. The tactical plan worked and then the players did really well to make the most of the scoring opportunities.”

The match was also earmarked as an important one because it pitted the two defining superstars of the 21st century against each other in what could be their final battle.

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo stole the headlines on the night as Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi could not do enough to overcome the Serie A champions.

Speaking about the Portuguese forward, Pirlo said:

"Ronaldo was very motivated to put in a good performance here against his eternal rival, so when you’re that motivated, it becomes simple. There are many games in a season and it’s easier to get fired up for fixtures like this, but we mustn’t lose sight of the real target, which is Serie A, so we have to be this concentrated and committed there too."

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon's thoughts on the win

Buffon rolled back the years against Barcelona

Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon started in goal ahead of regular No. 1 Wojciech Szczesny. The Italian foiled all of Barcelona's attempts to get back in the game in a stellar performance as Juventus recorded a rare clean-sheet at the Camp Nou.

Addressing the win, Buffon said:

"It is a confidence booster for us, one not to be underestimated, as we came here as underdogs and overturned the 2-0 first leg result to win 3-0. That’s extraordinary. I believe in fate, so I think things don’t happen by fluke, I believe life compensates you. The last time we were winning 3-0 in Madrid and it ended 3-1. This time we were winning 3-0 and took that result home. I think this is a good position to be in."

Juventus have had a shaky start to their domestic campaign as they currently sit in 4th place in Serie A.

When asked about Juventus' form this season, the Italian shot-stopper said:

"There are going to be ups and downs in your journey, at times you need some performances that are below par in order to grow. Our objective must be to find a precise identity, a soul, because without soul, you can’t even win at table football. When we are able to express ourselves to the maximum of our capability, we are a truly strong team."

Juventus will hope that the win against Barcelona can kickstart their season as they await the draw for the Champions League knockout stages.

The Italian champions travel to Genoa on Sunday as they look to close the gap on AC Milan at the top of the Serie A table.

