Andrea Pirlo believes he will continue as Juventus manager despite Champions League exit 

Juventus are planning a major squad overhaul in the summer after a poor first season under Andrea Pirlo. Despite their poor performances in the current campaign, Pirlo believes he will continue as Juventus manager.

Juventus were eliminated from the Champions League at the Round of 16 stage by Porto on Tuesday night. The Bianconeri had to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg to progress to the next round. Pirlo's side won Tuesday's tie 3-2, leveling the aggregate scoreline at 4-4. However, they were knocked out of the competition due to the away goals rule.

Andrea Pirlo's side are also ten points behind Serie A leaders Inter Milan in the league table, albeit with a game in hand. With just thirteen games to go in the season, it seems unlikely that Juventus will be able to mount a serious challenge for the league title.

Andrea Pirlo has been linked with an exit from Turin in recent weeks. However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the former Juventus midfielder has already decided that he would like to at the club next season.

Romano also suggests that Juventus want to build their team around four key players. Portuguese international Cristiano Ronaldo, though, is not on the list.

"Juventus are planning to rebuild the team. Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa, Matthijs de Ligt, and Wojciech Szczesny will be part of the project. There will be a discussion with Cristiano Ronaldo on his future. Aaron Ramsey could leave the club. Pirlo already announced he's staying," according to Romano.

Andrea Pirlo to Sky Italy on the possible sacking at the end of the season: “I’ve been called here at Juventus because it’s the beginning of a new project, looking at the future and for several years. I continue calmly with my work”. ⚪️⚫️ #Juve — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 9, 2021

Juventus unlikely to extend Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with the club

Juventus v FC Porto - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2018 from Real Madrid for €100 million. The Portuguese superstar was expected to lead Juventus to a Champions League title for the first time since 1996. However, Ronaldo has been unable to help the Turin side achieve this feat during his three years at the club.

Despite scoring an astonishing 92 goals in 121 appearances for the club, the Juventus hierarchy reportedly feels that Ronaldo's wages are too high to consider retaining the player. The club are unlikely to extend his current deal, which is set to expire in the summer of 2022.

Juventus are planning to re-build the team. McKennie, Chiesa, de Ligt, Szczesny will be part of the project. There will be a discussion with Cristiano Ronaldo on his future [contract expiring in 2022]. Ramsey could leave the club. Pirlo already announced he’s staying. ⚪️⚫️ #Juve — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2021

This could pave the way for Ronaldo's potential exit from Juventus at the end of the season. The Portuguese star had previously been linked with a move to the MLS or to former club Manchester United.