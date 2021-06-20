Juventus and Chelsea interested in signing Barcelona star - Reports

Juventus and Chelsea are reportedly set to battle it out for the signing of Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic this summer. The Bosnian has struggled to break into Barcelona's starting XI since joining the Catalans last summer.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are interested in re-signing Miralem Pjanic. The Italian giants sold the midfielder to Barcelona as part of a mammoth swap deal that saw them sign Brazilian midfielder Arthur from Barcelona.

Chelsea are also monitoring Miralem Pjanic's situation in Barcelona. The Blues could be bracing themselves for the potential exit of Jorginho, who continues to be linked with a move to Inter Milan and Juventus.

Miralem Pjanic was expected to thrive at Barcelona due to his passing ability, positioning, and vision. The 31-year-old, however, went on to make just 19 La Liga appearances for Barcelona this season, most of which were as a substitute.

Pjanic has often expressed his displeasure at the lack of game time he has been receiving, and is reportedly keen to seal a move away from Barcelona.

Juventus are set to undergo a massive squad overhaul this summer after enduring a disappointing 2020-21 campaign. The Bianconeri have already hired Massimiliano Allegri as their new manager, and are now set to sign some top-quality players to boost their squad.

Miralem Pjanic helped Juventus win four consecutive Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia's during his four seasons with the Italian giants. Juventus' midfield has been a major source of concern for the club's hierarchy, who could be set to re-sign Pjanic this summer to solve their midfield problems.

Chelsea will look to provide stiff competition to Juventus for the signature of Pjanic. The Blues are looking to build on their Champions League triumph this season by strengthening their squad this summer. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reportedly prioritized the signing of a striker and a midfielder.

Barcelona star Miralem Pjanic could prefer a move to Juventus over Chelsea this summer

Miralem Pjanic's Barcelona move has not worked out as he would have liked

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic is reportedly eager to move to a club where he is likely to become a key member of the starting line-up. Juventus are in desperate need of a quality midfielder, while Chelsea currently boast a wealth of options in the center of the park.

Miralem Pjanic could therefore prefer a move back to Juventus where he will look to revitalise his career.

