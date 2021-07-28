Juventus closing in on Santos FC attacker - Reports

Juventus appointed Max Allegri as their manager for the second time after parting ways with Andrea Pirlo in May. The tactician is already pulling the strings to get his squad ready for the upcoming campaign and there will surely be a few additions to the team this summer.

According to reports, the Bianconeri are already looking to expand their attacking options by signing Santos FC forward Kaio Jorge. Juventus have been linked with the player for quite some time and it now looks like they are close to making a breakthrough.

It is reported that other European clubs have also shown interest in Jorge. However, Juventus now have the ball rolling in their court as they have already convinced the player to sign a pre-contract agreement with them to switch to Turin for free next season.

The attacker is currently running riot in the Brazilian top-flight.

Juventus face competition from AC Milan and Benfica for Kaio Jorge

Juventus moved swiftly to put themselves in the pole position to secure Kaio Jorge's signature. AC Milan and Benfica posed serious threats to their chances of signing the attacker and even presented better offers to his club.

It has been claimed that Santos preferred to sell the attacker to Benfica, who offered them €5m plus a player. Milan were also said to be ready to submit a bid worth €3 million to sign the teenager.

Juventus have agreed personal terms with Kaio Jorge and his agent, claim Sportitalia, putting them on a par with Milan, while Santos want to sell him to Benfica instead https://t.co/WHC0Mk9Kym #ACMilan #Juventus #Benfica #Santos — footballitalia (@footballitalia) July 26, 2021

The decisive moment came when Jorge informed Santos that he wouldn't be signing an extension with them. His current contract with the Brazilian side expires in December. Jorge also urged the club to accept an offer for him now in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer at the end of the year.

