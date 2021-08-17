Juventus complete signing of Sassuolo midfielder - Reports

Juventus have been linked with Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli for the past few weeks as Max Allegri looks to bolster his options in the middle of the park. The Bianconeri have finally won the race to sign the Italian, as claimed by many sources.

According to reliable transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have struck a deal with Sassuolo worth €35 million for the transfer of Locatelli this summer.

Manuel Locatelli to Juventus, done deal confirmed and here-we-go! Total agreement completed with Sassuolo for €35m plus add ons. Contract until June 2026. ⚪️⚫️🇮🇹 #Juventus



Official announcement in the next few days. Done deal. pic.twitter.com/ge7nUgXGOc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2021

Locatelli has reportedly penned a five-year deal with the Bianconeri, which will keep him in Turin until the summer of 2026. An official announcement is expected to be made in the coming days.

The Italian became a hot target for many clubs following his exceptional displays for his nation at the European Championship this summer. The midfielder was highly influential as the Azzurris claimed the coveted trophy. Locatelli scored twice in five appearances for Italy.

🚨 🇮🇹 UNBELIEVABLE STAT



Manuel Locatelli has more shots on target in #EURO2020 than England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



🤣 Locatelli didn’t even play the third group game and he got subbed out in the other games

Locatelli has also outscored England at the Euros 🤣



SHARE THIS WITH YOUR FRIENDS #ITA pic.twitter.com/TfaLoN8ht5 — Italy Propaganda 🇮🇹⚽️ (@ItalyProp) June 21, 2021

He also impressed at club level last season, recording four goals and three assists in 34 games for Sassuolo in Serie A. At 23-year-old, the Italian still has a lot of time to take his game to the next level and joining an elite club such as Juventus will further his development.

Locatelli will be a decent addition to Juventus' squad after impressing for Italy at Euro 2020.

What Locatelli's signing means for Juventus' midfielders

After returning to the dugout to replace the sacked Andrea Pirlo, there were a lot of rumors that Max Allegri would shake things up at Juventus this summer. The manager apparently isn't too convinced with the options the Bianconeri currently have in the middle of the park.

It shouldn't come as a surprise if Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic departs for the Allianz Stadium. Both parties have been linked over the past few weeks. Considering just how much Allegri valued the midfielder when they worked together earlier, there is a huge chance a deal could happen.

This might spell the end for players like Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot at the club. The duo have allegedly reached the end of the road in Turin and are likely to be offloaded this summer.

