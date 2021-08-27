Juventus confirm Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave the club

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed star forward Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving the club. The Portugal international does not wish to play for the Italian side any more and has informed them of his decision.

Ronaldo's future at Juventus has been up in the air for some time, with the Portuguese star linked with a move away this summer. However, both the club and the player were adamant that the rumors were not true.

🔴 Allegri : « Cristiano Ronaldo a dit au revoir à ses coéquipiers ce matin. » — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) August 27, 2021

But during a press conference earlier today, Allegri confirmed that the forward is looking to leave the club. The Portuguese will not be a part of the squad for their upcoming Serie A game against Empoli.

"I'm not disappointed by Cristiano Ronaldo," Allegri said. "He wants to leave Juventus and he made a choice, he's going to look for a new club after three years here. It's part of the life. Ronaldo told me yesterday that he wants to leave Juventus immediatly. It's true and confirmed. This is why he wasn't training today and he's not available for tomorrow match vs Empoli."

"Things change; it's a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing. He is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example amongst the youngsters. But as I said, we must go on. [Ronaldo] gave his contribution, he made himself available, now he leaves, and life goes on."

Massimiliano Allegri 🗣: “Cristiano Ronaldo told me yesterday he wants to leave Juventus immediately. This is why he didn’t train today. He won’t play tomorrow’s match vs Empoli.” pic.twitter.com/aJbJNY0GB0 — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) August 27, 2021

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo to join Manchester City?

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered to several clubs around Europe, but only Manchester City have expressed an interest in signing the forward. The Cityzens are rumored to be in talks with Juventus and Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo's agent.

Manchester City were looking to sign Harry Kane this summer but could not agree a deal with Tottenham. They have now have shifted their focus to landing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus are reportedly looking for €30 million for the Portuguese forward. Ronaldo is expected to complete his move to the Etihad this week but is unlikely to feature in the game against Arsenal over the weekend.

