Juventus eye Moise Kean as potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus are reportedly interested in bringing Moise Kean back to the club if they decide to part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have incurred losses of around €113 million due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will find it difficult to pay Ronaldo's €30 million-a-year salary next season. The club could look to sell the Portuguese star or terminate his contract.

Juventus' elimination at the hands of Porto in the Champions League Round of 16 has forced the club to consider a squad overhaul in the summer.

The report suggests that Juventus could look to sell Ronaldo to reduce their wage bill and replace him with a younger and more permanent solution.

If the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man is sold, Juventus will look to sign former star Moise Kean from Everton. Kean spent his youth career at Juventus before making his debut for the club in 2016.

Moise Kean rose to prominence in the 2018-19 season for Juventus. His performances caught the eye of a number of Europe's top clubs. The 21-year-old chose to sign for Everton in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth €27.5 million.

However, Kean struggled to adapt to the speed and physicality of the Premier League, scoring just two goals in 31 appearances for the Merseyside club.

He was loaned out to Paris Saint-Germain at the start of the 2020-21 season. The Italian forward has rejuvenated his career in the French capital, scoring 15 goals in 27 appearances for the club.

PSG are eager to sign Kean permanently but do not possess a clause for purchase in his loan deal.

Juventus have reportedly tracked Kean for over a year and are eager to bring him back to the club. Everton are rumored to be willing to accept a bid in the region of €30 million for Kean.

Advertisement

Moise Kean wanted by Juventus in shock transfer return https://t.co/XFW2zx3XqA — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 9, 2021

Juventus are likely to keep hold of Cristiano Ronaldo but might still pursue a deal for Moise Kean

RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in exceptional goal-scoring form since joining Juventus in the summer of 2018.

The Portuguese star has scored 95 goals in 122 appearances for the club. It is unlikely that Juventus will sell the talismanic forward, given that he has one year remaining on his current deal.

Advertisement

'True champions never break!'



Cristiano Ronaldo breaks his silence for the first time since Juventus' Champions League exit 👀 pic.twitter.com/qwNTjaC2KE — Goal (@goal) March 13, 2021

Andrea Pirlo could still look to sign Moise Kean. Juventus are in the market for a top-quality striker to provide competition and back-up for Alvaro Morata.

Moise Kean could prove to be a permanent solution for Juventus, and a potential return to Italy could be enticing for the Everton loanee.