Juventus considering extending Cristiano Ronaldo's contract - Reports

Juventus are reportedly willing to extend Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with the club on one condition. According to Il Messaggero (via ilBianconero), the Bianconeri are considering extending the Portuguese superstar's contract only if he accepts a wage cut.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 for a club-record deal. He signed a four-year contract that would see him at the club till 2022.

Despite turning 36 on Friday, the Portugese is still in pristine shape; he recently scored his 300th career goal since turning 30 when he netted the opener against AS Roma.

Overall, his goal involvement at Juventus currently stands at 81 goals and 21 assists in 113 games in all competitions, helping the Turin outfit retain their domestic dominance. However, despite Cristiano Ronaldo's goals, Juventus face a battle to win the 2020-21 Serie A title.

Considering the player's impact at the club, Juventus are willing to extend their relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo beyond next year. However, his current wages appear to be a major stumbling block for a new deal.

Given the financial downturn suffered by the club after the COVID-19 outbreak, it is unfeasible for Juventus to continue paying Cristiano Ronaldo's current wages, which reportedly stands at €31m per year.

It is understood that a new contract offer for the Portuguese player is being mooted, but it could include a substantial reduction in his remuneration package.

Cristiano Ronaldo has stated in the past that he would like to continue playing till 40, while also expressing his satisfaction about adapting to life in Turin.

Juventus maintain a good relationship with Ronaldo's team, including his agent Jorge Mendes. However, it remains to be seen if the Madeira native will accept a wage cut.

Cristiano Ronaldo leading Juventus' title charge

Juventus have been in fine form of late.

The current season has been an indifferent one for Juventus, considering their staggering standards.

Juventus' inconsistency saw them out of the title picture only a few weeks ago, which seemed unbelievable, as they have dominated the competition in the last decade or so.

However, Juventus seem to have rediscovered their mojo in recent weeks, managing to win six consecutive games in all competitions. The return to fitness of captain Giorgio Chiellini has also played a role, as Juventus have kept three consecutive league sheets for the first time under Pirlo.

Needless to say, Cristiano Ronaldo's contribution has been immense during this period as well; he has scored four goals and recorded one assist recorded in his last five games in all competitions.

The Bianconeri seem to be peaking at the right time; with their talisman in imperious form, they would fancy their chances of another successful Serie A title defence.