Reports - Juventus considering loan offer for Krzysztof Piatek in January 

Juventus are reportedly interested in making a loan exchange with Hertha Berlin for Krzysztof Piatek. The Bundesliga side made enquiries about Fedrico Bernandeschi this month and the Serie A side want to take advantage of their interest to land the Polish striker.

Juventus are currently on the lookout for a new forward to add extra firepower to their attack. They have been linked with names like Diego Costa, Divock Origi, and Memphis Depay in recent months. Signing Piatek, however, might hold the most appeal, considering that the 25-year-old has Serie A experience, unlike the other potential signings.

The former Cracovia man joined Genoa in the summer of 2018. After making a splendid start to his time at the club, which saw him score 13 goals in 19 appearances, AC Milan sanctioned his purchase for €35m just six months later.

Piatek struggled to get going at San Siro, with his goals drying up before he joined Hertha Berlin for €27m in January 2020.

It remains to be seen if Juventus will follow up on these speculations linking them with Piatek but any final decision might lie with Bernadeschi.

The Italy international has been with the Turin giants since 2017 and has made over 100 appearances in all competitions for the Bianconeri. The 26-year-old has struggled for consistency and the lack of an end product has been a major source of consternation among fans.

For Juventus to sign Piatek on loan, Bernandeschi will have to head the other way. This is not a prospect that the player will be thrilled with, considering that he has spent the entirety of his career in Italy.

However, with the Euros on the horizon, regular playing time is a must if he is to make Roberto Mancini's final squad. A move to Berlin could give Bernandeschi a better shot at first-team football.

Juventus looking to get back on track in the new year

Juventus ended 2020 on a low note.

Juventus will also be looking to get back on track on the field, as results so far have been below the standards fans have become accustomed to.

With 14 matches gone, the defending champions currently find themselves in 6th place (with a game in hand), having won just six of their opening 13 Serie A games. They ended 2020 on a sour note with a disappointing 3-0 loss at home to Fiorentina and will be raring to go when they host Udinese on Sunday.