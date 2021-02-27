Juventus considering move for Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez - Reports

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez in the summer. Rodriguez is one of the most improved players in La Liga, and is currently looking to help his side qualify for next season's European competitions at the end of the ongoing campaign.

According to Todofichajes, a number of Italian clubs are interested in signing the Argentine midfielder, but it Juventus who are believed to be leading the race for his signature.

Guido Rodriguez joined Real Betis in the summer of 2020 from Club America. The 26-year-old has excelled under the management of new Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini. He has attracted the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs with his performances for the Seville-based side this season.

Any club wishing to sign Guido Rodriguez will have to pay his €80 million release clause. However, the asking price could reduce if Rodriguez pushes to leave Real Betis.

His former team Club America have reportedly inserted a sell-on clause of 25% of a future transfer fee in his current contract with Real Betis. This could prove to be an obstacle for any side thinking of signing him.

Juventus have endured an underwhelming season under new coach Andrea Pirlo. The Bianconeri are currently in third place in the Serie A table, eight points behind leaders Inter Milan. Pirlo's side are also at risk of being knocked out of the Champions League at the round of 16 stage after losing 2-1 to Porto in the first leg.

The club have already commenced planning for the future, and will look to strengthen their squad in the summer.

Juventus will have to sell players if they are to sign Guido Rodriguez in the summer

Guido Rodriguez in action for Real Betis

Advertisement

Juventus, like many other clubs in Europe, have been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The club will have to sell players and cut down their existing wage bill if they are to make any new signings in the summer.

Andrea Pirlo currently possesses a wealth of options in midfield and doesn't have any real need for a new midfielder. The Italian has, however, been impressed with Guido Rodriguez and is reportedly closely monitoring the Argentinian's matches.

Former América man Guido Rodríguez getting some love from current club Real Betis after yesterday's win over Getafe. 🙌 #LigaMXEng #Betis https://t.co/ap3smmIkCb — GOALTECA (@goalteca) February 20, 2021

Rumors claim Juventus will have to sell either Aaron Ramsey or Adrian Rabiot, two midfielders that have not had the desired impact in Turin, if they are to sign Guido Rodriguez.