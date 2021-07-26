Juventus decide Cristiano Ronaldo's future 

Cristiano Ronaldo will be returning to Juventus training today (Monday, July 26), club director Pavel Nedved has claimed. The Portuguese star was on vacation after EURO 2020 but is back in Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo's exit rumors have been doing the rounds for some time but Juventus insist they have no plans to sell the Portuguese star. The club reportedly need to balance their books and reports suggest they will be letting the former Real Madrid star leave this summer.

However, Juventus seem to have found a way to balance their books and keep hold of their best player. Cristiano Ronaldo has been called back to training today and Pavel Nedved has confirmed they will not be selling the forward. He told Sky Sports last week:

"[Cristiano] Ronaldo has been called up for July 26, he'll be back on Monday and will stay with us."

Juventus urged to sell Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has urged the club to sell Cristiano Ronaldo if they need to balance their books. The Italian believes the club should let the Portuguese star leave instead of selling 5-6 other players. He said:

"It depends on the needs of the club. If they have to save on the salary then they have to make a choice. In my opinion it is better to give up one player than five or six with the same savings."

Maurizio Sarri was in charge of Juventus for just one season before he was sacked by the club. He couldn't handle the dressing room as per reports and that led to his exit from the club.

While speaking in an interview last month, Maurizio Sarri revealed it was difficult managing Cristiano Ronaldo. He compared the forward to a multinational company and said:

"Managing Ronaldo is not simple, from all points of view. He’s a multinational company, he has personal interests that must coincide with football.

"His interests go beyond normalcy, beyond the team or club. I’m a coach, not a manager. Ronaldo, however, brings the numbers at the end of the year. But in recent years, I hear a lot about players and little about teams."

Maurizio Sarri is back in Serie A and is the new manager of Lazio.

