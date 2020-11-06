Juventus director refuses to rule out Paul Pogba return

Juventus director Fabio Patirici has added more speculation to the future of Paul Pogba by revealing that the club still 'cares' about him.

Speaking via Football Italia, the Juventus director said:

''As for Pogba, right now he is a Manchester United player and it is far too early to think about future transfer targets. We all care for Pogba here, one of many ex-players who gave Juve so much, but it’s too early to talk about future objectives.

“We are concentrated on constructing this team for this season, that is where our focus lies,” Patirici added.

The Manchester United midfielder had earlier starred for Juventus, joining the Italian giants in 2012 after struggling to break into the first-team under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Paul Pogba made a total of 178 appearances in all competitions for Juventus, scoring 34 goals and providing 40 assists, while also playing a key role in laying the groundwork for the successes the Turin side currently enjoy.

His form saw him become one of the best midfielders in the world, before he departed Italy in 2016 for a return to Old Trafford, signing a lucrative deal that saw him become the most expensive player in history at that point.

However, things have not gone according to plan for Paul Pogba. He has struggled for form, fitness, and consistency since returning to Manchester United, leading several fans, pundits, and coaches to question his worth to the team.

Despite his struggles, the France international still remains one of the most sought-after players in the world, and has been linked with several top clubs.

The player himself has fueled the transfer rumour mill with his comments in the past, and although Real Madrid are the club after his heart, former side Juventus have also been identified as potential suitors.

With less than two years remaining on his contract, Manchester United have to decide on the next step for Paul Pogba. Patirici has stated that the midfielder is still highly-regarded in Turin.

A return to Juventus could be the logical move for Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has struggled at Manchester United

Having struggled to live up to his billing in four years at Old Trafford, it might be right to suggest that Paul Pogba might not successfully prove his worth to Manchester United.

In light of this, a move elsewhere could help resuscitate his career. While Real Madrid might be the more glamorous proposition, the extra pressure at the Bernabeu could be detrimental to the 27-year-old, leaving a return to Turin as the more logical step.